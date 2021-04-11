OWOSSO — Like every other senior in Michigan, Owosso’s John Kulhanek hasn’t take part in a spring high school competition since he was a sophomore.
After getting in a few practices in 2020, his junior season was abruptly canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the virus is still present, spring sports are pushing forward, and the time off has made Kulhanek appreciate offseason workouts more.
“I started taking offseason training a lot more seriously,” said Kulhanek, who does the throwing events and 100-meter dash for the Trojans boys track team. “Physically working out, eating right, but a lot of mental work, too. The time off really allowed me to become a full package I’d say.”
As a sophomore, Kulhanek posted several top 10 efforts in the shot put and discus. He took fifth in the shot put at the Williamston Quad and was also fifth in the discus at the April 24, 2019, Flint Metro League meet at Ortonville Brandon.
His best toss in the shot put was 37 feet, 5 inches. He threw the discus 111-11 at the Argus-Press Champion of Champions meet.
Kulhanek said running during the extended layoff was easier to get back into than throwing, where a more technique is used.
“If you’re older and more physically mature you should be set up to do really well (in running).” he said. “But challenges for something like a field event, if there’s a lot of technique involved in whatever your event is … you’ve just taken so much time off from that, and it’s so hard to get done in the first place. Sometimes the motions and the movements are hard to pick up again.”
Owosso boys track coach Aaron Gillett said Kulhanek is a very “smart thrower” who is able to look at the big and small aspects of throwing events.
“He is always up for one more round of throws and would stay out at the rings as long as I would let him,” Gillett said. “It’s been great to see him back at it after the season was shut down last year. I’m really excited to see what he can do this season.”
Kulhanek said he is aiming to break 45 feet in shot put and 130 in discus. He’d also like to run in the low 12-second range in the 100 dash.
As for the team, Kulhanek said turnout has been lower than in past years and he just wants to see how the team stacks up against the competition.
“Not as many kids are coming out for sports — coronavirus,” he said.
Kulhanek also competed on the Owosso swimming team the past two seasons. He swam the 50-meter freestyle, 100 freestyle and on the relays. He did the 100 breaststroke as a junior and replaced that event with diving this past winter.
He is in Shiawassee County’s early college program and has been taking online classes at Lansing Community College. He said his goal is to get into the Department of Natural Resources or do lineman work with Consumers Energy.
