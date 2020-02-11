ELSIE — Shayne Loynes scored 23 points and Ovid-Elsie’s boys basketball team ran its winning streak to 14 by beating Bath 67-50 Monday night.
Justin Moore added 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Marauders (14-0). Aaron Hurst scored 14 points, while Loynes dished out six assists.
Cal Byrnes chipped in five points and eight rebounds.
The Bees fell to 5-8 overall.
OVID-ELSIE 67, BATH 50
BATH (5-8): Totals: 19-56 5-12 50
OVID-ELSIE (14-0): Shayne Loynes 9-19 3-4 23, Jackson Thornton 1-2 1-4 3, Cal Byrnes 1-4 1-2 5, Keigan Ormes 0-1 0-0 0, Adam Barton 0-1 0-0 0, Kyren Henning 0-2 0-2 0, Justin Moore 8-14 4-8 20, Chase Pierce 0-1 0-0 0, Aaron Hurst 6-12 0-0 14, Dylan Carman 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 25-57 12-22 67.
Bath 10 16 10 14 — 50
Ovid-Elsie 19 13 22 13 — 67
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 5-16 (Loynes 2-5, Byrnes 1-2, Ormes 0-1, Barton 0-1, Moore 0-2, Hurst 2-5); Bath 7-22. Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 49 (Moore 14, Byrnes 8); Bath 27. Assists: Ovid-Eslie 12 (Loynes 6, Hurst 2); Bath 13. Steals: Ovid-Elsie 5 (Moore 2); Bath 0. Blocks: Ovid-Elsie 1 (Thornton); Bath 2. Total Fouls: Ovid-Elsie 12; Bath 18.
