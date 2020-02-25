SARANAC — Erica Wade’s career night helped Laingsburg bounce back from Friday’s loss to Fowler with a 56-48 win Monday over Saranac.
Wade had a career-high 14 points in the win. Kara Mahoney led Laingsburg with 16 points and finished with six boards and five assists.
The Wolfpack improved to 12-6 overall and 9-5 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
Birch Run 57, New Lothrop 29
NEW LOTHROP — Birch Run opened the game with a 15-0 run and never looked back in downing New Lothrop.
New Lothrop went on a run to start the second half but it was too little, too late. Brooke Wenzlick had a team-high nine points in the loss.
“We came out very flat tonight,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “Had some open looks in the first quarter but nothing would fall. Birch Run came out with energy and we didn’t match it.”
NEW LOTHROP (9-10): Riley 1-4 0-0 3, Gross 3-6 0-0 6, Lienau 1-3 3-4 5, Wenzlick 4-18 0-0 9, Wheeler 2-8 0-0 6, Bushre 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 11-42 3-4 29.
Birch Run 15 14 16 12 — 57
New Lothrop 0 7 16 6 — 29
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 4 (Wheeler 2-7, Wenzlick 1-8, Riley 1-2). Rebounds: New Lothrop 19 (Gross 6, Lienau 6). Steals: New Lothrop 5 (Wenzlick 3). Assists: New Lothrop 6 (Riley 2). Turnovers: New Lothrop 17. Blocks: New Lothrop 1 (Lienau).
