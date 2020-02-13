SAGINAW — New Lothrop made quick work of the Division 4 team district field Wednesday at Michigan Lutheran Seminary, downing Saginaw Valley Lutheran and host Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary for its 25th straight team district title.
The Hornets won 69-6 over Valley Lutheran in the semifinals in front of a 67-6 victory against MLS. New Lothrop (22-1), ranked No. 2 in Division 4, will take on the winner of tonight’s district tournament in Cass City.
“We knew we were the favorites coming in, but sometimes that’s a battle in itself,” New Lothrop head coach Jeff Campbell said. “You’ve got to make sure you’re doing the little things right and we had a lot of guys in the lineup — some backups who are really good. They’re talented. And so we had the opportunity to get them some matches … Overall I think it was a successful night.”
The Hornets captured eight unopposed wins in the semifinals and received pin victories from Daven Lockwood (112 pounds), Will Craven (145) and Brady Birchmeier (215). Austin Barnette collected a 10-4 decision win at 160.
“We’re feeling good and we have a lot of good chemistry going on right now,” Barnette said. “We’re just hoping to end up on top.”
In the district championship match, the Hornets built a 44-0 lead, thanks to pins from Caleb Sharp (119), Logan Wolford (140), Jackson Knieper — a 12-second winner at 145 — and Bryce Cheney (152). The Hornets also got two unopposed wins, Lockwood’s 14-2 major decision win at 112 and Parker Noonan’s 10-2 major decision at 125.
New Lothrop closed out MLS with pins by Will Taylor (171), unbeaten Justin Carnahan (189) and Isiah Pasik (285). Cam Orr had a 23-8 technical fall at 215.
New Lothrop’s only loss in the finals was even a good effort, Campbell said. Brady Gross was pinned in 2:55 by Sully O’Brien at 160.
“He was wrestling a very talented kid,” Campbell said. “Brady didn’t win the match, but he wrestled his tail off.”
Campbell said his team can expect tougher tests next week as New Lothrop aims for a 20th straight team regional championship.
“We’ll be facing off against three full teams who have won their districts and we’ll have a busy week,” Campbell said. “We’ll be hosting an individual district tournament Saturday. So we’ll have to get ready for that as well.”
Orr, a junior who improved to 33-3, hopes the district trophy is just one of three the Hornets can win this postseason — the regional and state finals being the others.
“That’s definitely the goal — the state title,” Orr said. “I think we have a good enough team. We’re wrestling well right now and I think that this is all going to lead to a state title.”
Orr said some younger wrestlers are contributing to the team’s success this season.
“We do have some really good youth right now with our 103-pounder being a freshman, 119-pounder being a freshman, our 112-pounder being a freshman. Down low, that really helps out.”
Logan Wolford, a senior who stands 30-5 at 140 pounds, echoed those sentiments.
“I think our team is good enough to win (state),” Wolford said. “We just have to believe in ourselves.”
Division 4 District at Saginaw MLS
Championship
NEW LOTHROP 67,
MICHIGAN LUTHERAN SEMINARY 6
103: Both teams were void.
112: Daven Lockwood (NL) def. Liam Kopp, 15-1.
119: Caleb Sharp (NL) p. Maddox Retberg, 3:06.
125: Parker Noonan (NL) def. Noah Kelley, 10-2.
130: Andrew Krupp (NL) won by void.
135: Alex Wolford (NL) won by void.
140: Logan Wolford (NL) p. Nathaniel Ruediger, 1:03.
145: Jackson Knieper (NL) p. Matt Callen, 0:12.
152: Bryce Cheney (NL) p. Evan Wakefield, 1:31.
160: Sully O’Brien (MLS) p. Brady Gross, 2:55.
171: Will Taylor (NL) p. Owen Bubank, 1:10.
189: Justin Carnahan (NL) p. Jerry Young, 1:41.
215: Cam Orr (NL) def. Joshua Bannick, 23-8.
285: Isiah Pasik (NL) p. Dan Paulos, 0:58.
Semifinals
NEW LOTHROP 69,
SAGINAW VALLEY LUTHERAN 6
103: Both teams were void.
112: Daven Lockwood (NL) p. Nick Niscilis, 1:20.
119: Caleb Sharp (NL) won by void.
125: Dominic Casciano (NL) won by void.
130: Andrew Krupp (NL) won by void.
135: Alex Wolford (NL) won by void.
140: Logan Wolford (NL) won by void.
145: Will Craven (NL) p. Isaac Piamondou, 1:53.
152: Bryce Cheney (NL) won by void.
160: Austin Barnette (NL) def. Jeremy Britton, 10-4.
171: Colton Concelli (SVL) p. Noah Ruddy, 2:34.
189: Justin Carnahan (NL) won by void.
215: Cam Orr (NL) won by void.
285: Brady Birchmeier (NL) p. Charlie Shaw, 2:47.
Records: New Lothrop 22-1.
