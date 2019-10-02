ELSIE — New Lothrop surged into first place in the Mid-Michigan Activites Conference volleyball race by sweeping Ovid-Elsie 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 Tuesday.
Senior Kailey Wendling and junior Anna Johnson each delivered 10 kills for the Hornets (14-9-2, 4-1 MMAC). Wendling added six aces, while freshman Carley Martin had four kills and three aces and senior Emma Bruff had 15 digs.
The Hornets moved a half-game ahead of Byron (3-1 MMAC), which was upset by Durand in five sets Tuesday.
New Lothrop won in straight sets, but head coach Rondalee Beardslee said it was far from a perfect performance. She said there was a lack of communication by her team for the first two games.
“We weren’t talking,” she said. “And I told them that’s a very fundamental skill — we have to talk. And they came out in Game 3 and did much better. We got after the ball and we made sure we were talking early — not just for themselves but for their other teammates around them so we know how to execute the ball.”
The Hornets have a young but talented group, Beardslee said. Johnson and Wendling share dual roles as outside hitters/setters for the team.
“We graduated five last year, so everybody is learning and kind of taking on new roles,” Bearsdlee said. “Kailey and Anna do a great job for us. Kailey was our setter the last two years and she only sets three rotations and hits three. So we expect a lot out of her. And Anna Johnson does the same for us. She sets three rotations and hits in three — where last year she only played back row.”
Ovid-Elsie fell to 1-4 in the MMAC. The Marauders got six kills and five blocks from sophomore Kalista Bancroft. Jocelyn Holton-Pugh had two kills and two aces.
O-E head coach Kortney Miller was not thrilled with her team’s performance.
“We definitely did not play up to our potential,” Miller said. “We’ve been battling through some injuries. Three of my returning seniors have been out the past two or three weeks. Two of them just came back tonight and we still have one out. So, we’ve had to fill some spots and try to get together as a team again. Tonight we didn’t show that. These girls can work a lot harder.”
Bancroft was one of Ovid-Elsie’s bright spots.
“Kalista is going to be – and she is now — a huge part of our offensive lineup, hitting and blocking,” Miller said. “She is a big one up there. One of my girls who is out (Lauren Barton), she is another dominant one as well. But Madi (Cunningham) has come in there and really filled in that middle great. She gets a lot of touches on a lot of those things.”
Johnson said the Hornets were able to keep their intensity level up and it seemed to be a big part of the win.
“I feel like we had really good energy throughout all three games and we hit very well and our defense was good,” Johnson said. “We passed and our serve receive was very good. We didn’t have too many serve reception errors. Overall I thought we played really well tonight.”
Wendling said going to a different offensive strategy this year has been a challenge, but it seems to be working.
“This year we had to change things up because we lost a few hitters last year,” Wendling said. “We’re working with it. It’s going pretty well. We’re still learning. We’re not the tallest team. Our tallest is like 5-7. So, we work with what we have.”
NEW LOTHROP def. OVID-ELSIE
25-15, 25-16, 25-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Ovid-Elsie — Kalista Bancroft 6, Jocelyn Holton Pugh 2. New Lothrop — Anna Johnson 10, Kailey Wending 10.
Blocks: Ovid-Elsie — Bancroft 5.
Digs: New Lothrop — Emma Bruff 15.
Aces: New Lothrop — Wending 6.
Records: New Lothrop 4-1 MMAC, 14-9-2. Ovid—Elsie 1-4 MMAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.