OWOSSO — Owosso got singles wins from Jay Tuttle and Everett McVay, but Kearsley defeated the Trojans 6-2 Tuesday.
Tuttle topped Dominic Demetriou 6-2, 6-2 at first singles. McVay outlasted Sam Kelsey 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 at second singles.
At third singles, the Hornets’ Brendan Wilson dispatched Zach Warth 7-5, 6-3. Kearsley’s Jacob Hager won No. 4 singles by default.
In doubles play, Owosso’s Harrison Ketchum/Desiree Mofield, Aaron Jafri/Lucas Crane, Nick Nidiffer/Keanan Springer and David Neese/Connor Stechschulte all lost in straight sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.