LAKE ODESSA — Owosso’s boys tennis team Monday captured its second straight victory, a 5-2 win over Lake Odessa Lakewood.
Jay Tuttle gave the Trojans a 6-0, 6-1 win at second singles over Colin Heyl.
Owosso also prevailed at No. 1 doubles, with Addie Kregger and Carter Pline defeating Clay Dumond and Asher Teigeler, 7-6, 7-5; and No. 2 doubles, with Harrison Ketchum and Rory Grinnell beating Preston Weller and Logan Tefft, 7-6, 6-4.
Owosso had two doubles teams win by default — the pairing of Aaron Jafri and Everett McVay, and Lucas Craine and Elijah Voss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.