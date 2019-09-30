DURAND — Maddie McMillin is a standout outside hitter and back row player for the Durand volleyball team.
“Maddie reads the court really well,” Durand coach Cassandra Maynard said. “And she brings positive leadership to her fellow players — she helps them out and she’s very consistent. She does her job.”
McMillin said she takes her role as a captain very seriously. She is one of Durand’s tri-captains along with Riley Vandendries and Clara Henry.
“What I like best about volleyball is it’s a team sport and I like being with my teammates,” McMillin said. “I like being a leader, so that they can look up to me.”
McMillin leads the squad both offensively in kills and defensively in digs. She said she hopes to be named all-conference after the season is over.
Durand (1-3 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) has several newcomers this season. But there are no egos getting in the way of the learning curve, she said.
“We have a young team but we’ve been working really hard together … We’re better at playing together as a team,” McMillin said. “We don’t have attitudes with each other and we’re connected. And in all of our tournaments we’ve placed in the Gold bracket. So we’ve been doing fairly well in all of our tournaments.”
Durand made a bid to win its own tournament Sept. 8, but Byron (11-3-2), a neighboring rival which is currently first in the MMAC at 4-0, downed the Railroaders twice to win it. She served up 20 aces and also led the team in kills, adding 38 digs.
“We were looking forward to getting first — we lost to Byron (in the finals) but we play them again this coming Tuesday,” McMillin said. “So we’re hoping to get a win off of that.”
She said another highlight was beating MMAC foe Otisville LakeVille in four sets — 3-1. The victory, coming at home, was the Railroaders’ first conference win.
“We lost to them the past two years and so we wanted to come out and get a win against them and we ended up losing the first set,” McMillin said. “And then we won the next three.”
McMillin said Durand is shooting to make some noise in the upcoming district tournament. The Railroaders play Nov. 6 against either Perry or Haslett. The date of the matchup also happens to be MicMillin’s 17th birthday.
McMillin has also shined as a tennis player at Durand.
She teamed up with Cora Lynn to reign as regional champions at No. 3 doubles as a sophomore. That was the season Durand also captured its first regional team title in girls tennis. Durand went on to place 17th in the state.
McMillin played No. 1 doubles as a junior with Lynn. They lost just twice during the regular season — both times to Chesaning. They finished third at the regional tournament.
“Cora and I placed first at all of our tournaments, except the MMAC tournament — we were second,” McMillin said.
She plans to attend the University of Michigan-Flint and pursue a nursing career. She maintains a 3.6 GPA, participates in student government and is a member of the school’s National Honor Society.
“I’m going to try out for their club (volleyball) team,” McMilllin said. “One of my goals was to always play college, which as of right now, I don’t think I will because I want to focus on my schooling and play volleyball like on the side.”
