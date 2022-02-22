CORUNNA — Ellie Toney wrote herself into the Corunna history books when her 10-foot jumper just outside the lane found the net with about a minute left in the first quarter of Monday’s game against Lake Fenton.
What seemed like a formality for weeks became official as the senior guard/forward recorded points No. 1,270 and 1,271 of her career, enough to move past Allison Gross and become the school’s all-time leading scorer.
The contest was not stopped, but Corunna’s public address announcer informed the crowd Toney had set the record.
“I was looking forward to it but I just really wanted to play the game normal — not try to force any shots that I didn’t need to take,” Toney said. “Just play my normal game.”
League-leading Lake Fenton captured a 57-41 victory, but it didn’t dampen Toney’s accomplishment. The visiting Blue Devils, getting 21 points from Savannah Fellenbaum, improved to 16-2 overall and 9-0 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division. Corunna (11-7, 5-4) got six points each from Jenna Bauman and Gracie Crowe.
Toney went on to finish with 24 points — and now has 1,289 in her stellar four-year career. Gross had 1,269 from 1996 to 1999, a mark that stood for more than 20 years.
Toney said it was a great honor, but it’s a feat she really didn’t think much about.
“I didn’t even know that I was close to it, until later on this year,” Toney said. “And obviously then, it was a milestone that I wanted to get.”
Corunna head coach Ron Birchmeier said Toney, throughout her career, has established herself as one of Corunna’s best players. Toney has become much more than a scorer.
“She’s just a great basketball player — a great skilled basketball player — whether it’s inside, in the paint, or it’s on the outside shooting the 3,” Birchmeier said. “When you look at the range she has shooting the 3, right? She’s just a great all-around offensive player. Not only from a scoring perspective, but this year she’s really blossomed to be a passer to girls that are open. She sets them up by her penetration and she’s able to dish a pass to a girls who is open for easy layups.”
Toney, an 85 percent free-throw shooter, is currently averaging more than 24 points per game, pulling down 10 rebounds a contest and handing out 5 assists per game.
The Cavaliers played their first game without injured Sydney Gillett — Corunna’s second-leading scorer this season at 19.0 points per game. Gillett tore the ACL in her right knee over the summer, but came back at the start of basketball season. She suffered a season-ending ACL tear to her left one in Friday’s victory over Ortonville Brandon.
Gillett is best friends with Toney and was on hand to see her make history Monday. Gillett — who herself is on pace to surpass 1,000 career points with 731, was scheduled to have another ACL surgery today.
Toney said the unfortunate loss of Gillett is hard to deal with.
“I mean we didn’t even get any practices in without her or anything,” Toney said. “I think we performed well. And (Lake Fenton is) a really good team. I think holding them to within 16 points in a loss is not too bad. I think we worked hard.”
Toney quickly scored the first two points of the game with a bank shot off the glass from point-blank range. She added another bucket moments later to tie Gross’ mark. Toney scored the record-setter and added another bucket late in the quarter as Corunna trailed 17-10 after the first eight minutes.
Lake Fenton pulled away with 19-9 scoring run in the second quarter to take a 36-19 halftime lead.
Corunna, which finishes the regular season with a home game against Montrose tonight and a road game against Owosso Friday, will compete in next week’s Division 2 district at Ovid-Elsie. Corunna’s first assigment will be against 9-6 Flint Hamady at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
The winner of the Cavaliers-Hawks matchup will face district favorite Ovid-Elsie, currently unbeaten at 18-0.
“It’s a tough district but you know, we’ll see what happens,” Birchmeier said. “Our girls showed some good things tonight against a pretty good Lake Fenton team.”
CORUNNA SCORING: Kira Patrick 1 1-2 3, Jenna Baumann 3 0-0 6, Ellie Toney 9 5-5 24, Gracie Crowe 3 0-2 6, Maddie Wright 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 6-9 41.
LAKE FENTON SCORING: Savannah Fellenbaum 8 4-4 21.
