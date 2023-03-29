MORRICE — Stats might not be the be-all end-all of sports excellence, but they’re certainly not a bad thing to have.
No one stacked numbers higher this winter than Morrice junior Aubrey Rogers. The multi-talented guard not only led the area in scoring by a wide margin — pouring in 21.3 points per game to Durand senior Jordyn Lawrence’s 15.9 — she also led the area in rebounds (7.4 per game) and assists (4.7) while averaging 5.4 steals per game.
Thus, naming Rogers The Argus-Press All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season seems fairly inescapable.
Despite Rogers’ outstanding season she said she was surprised to win the award.
“I am like amazed,” Rogers said. “I did not expect this — all the schools in our county and I didn’t expect to be like, the player of the year.”
Perhaps she was still smarting from Morrice’s early postseason exit.
Despite winning their third straight Genesee Area Conference Blue Division title this year — and finishing with a 17-4 record — the Orioles were swallowed whole in their district opener, losing to Lansing Christian, 51-25.
Rogers was held to just six points in that contest as the Pilgrim defense hounded her and teammate Makenzie Doerner relentlessly.
Still, a sour ending hardly obscures her stellar body of work.
Morrice head coach Doug Doerner, obviously feels that his star is plenty worthy of POY honors. He said that Rogers’ ability to score, rebound, pass and defend is not something you find in many girls hoopers these days.
“Aubrey led in almost every category for us this season,” Doerner said. “To say that she did just one thing well would be an understatement. She is just a well-rounded basketball player and athlete, able to play inside or out. Whether she is beating you off the dribble and getting to the basket or playing with her back to the basket, she is a lethal threat. Defensively, she is very tough, again versatility, able to defend multiple positions.”
Rogers mainly handled the point but said she could also play wing or in the post if the situation called for it.
“I mainly just played point guard because we really didn’t have that, but I could play like forward or center,” Rogers said. “Whatever I needed to do to get us a win.”
Rogers felt that she improved as the season wore on and she got more comfortable in her role.
“I feel like I’ve gotten more confident in my play and in my ballhandling skills,” Rogers said.
Rogers’ do-everything skillset was on full display during an all-important Valentine’s Day matchup against GAC-Blue co-champ Genesee.
The Wolves had edged Morrice 53-51 at home on Dec. 16, but Morrice got them back, 52-42 when the action shifted to Shiawassee County. Rogers contributed 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and seven assists that night.
“That was probably the biggest highlight of the year for me,” Rogers said. “Just because we wanted to come out and just beat them. They beat us prior to that, it was a little upsetting. … I felt like we all came together. We wanted to win this and we tied them for the league title.”
Other impressive performances included a 35-point outing vs. International Academy of Flint, a 32-pointer with 10 steals in a rematch with IAF, a 31-point effort with 10 rebounds vs. Burton Bendle and a 29-point, 11-rebound, nine-assist game against Flint Elite.
Rogers currently has 803 career points to her credit and will be looking to surpass the 1,000-point plateau next season.
The Argus-Press 2022-23 All-Area Girls
Basketball Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Aubrey Rogers, Morrice, Jr.
The 5-foot-8 first-team All-GAC Blue Division guard averaged 21.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.4 steals and 4.7 assists to lead the Orioles to a 17-4 season which included a league co-championship.
FIRST TEAM
Jordyn Lawrence, Durand, Sr.
The Durand senior averaged 15.6 points, 5.0 steals, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while sharing Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Player of the Year honors with Ava Bates of Ovid-Elsie. Lawrence, the MMAC scoring champion, delivered a school-record 15 steals in one game against Flint Kearsley, which ranks 13th best in Michigan state history. Lawrence drained 28 3-pointers. She shot 79% from the free throw line and 45% from two-point land. Lawrence finished her career as Durand’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,116 points. Her efforts helped propel the Railroaders to a 15-9 record — their best finish since 2018.
Ava Bates, Ovid-Elsie, Jr.
The junior forward shared Co-Player of the Year honors in the MMAC with Durand’s Jordyn Lawrence. Bates led the Marauders to a 22-5 record that included a second straight MMAC title, a second straight district title and the Marauders’ first regional crown in 40 years. She averaged 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. She shot 76% from the free throw line and 43% from the field — including 49% from two-point range. She also broke the school’s single-season 3-point record with 46 made 3-pointers.
Evalyn Cole, Ovid-Elsie, Jr.
Cole, a unanimous first team player in the MMAC, manned the point guard position for O-E, averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 steals, 3.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. She shot 36% from the floor including 45% from two-point territory.
Makenzie Doerner, Morrice, Sr.
Doerner averaged 15.4 points per game and broke Morrice’s single-game record for 3-pointers (with nine). The senior guard added 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She was named to the GAC Blue First Team.
Danica Dwyer, Owosso, Fr.
Owosso hoops fans haven’t had much to cheer about in quite some time, but Dwyer helped breathe some life into the the girls side of the equation this year. The freshman point guard played in all 23 games for the Trojans, averaging 14 points per game and sinking 33 3-pointers. She finished with 300 points and made good on 62% of her free throws while averaging 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.5 assists per game. All of that would be fine and dandy on its own, but her real accomplishment was spearheading the Trojans run to a winning record (15-8) and their first district title in 22 years, sealed with a 34-29 victory over Durand in which Dwyer led all scorers with 11 points and helped hold Railroader standout Jordyn Lawrence to just seven points.
SECOND TEAM
Sydnie Gillett, Corunna, Sr.
Were it not for injuries, the Cavalier senior would have undoubtedly earned first-team All-Area honors. As it was, Gillett played just 12 full games, plus one quarter in another before injuring her meniscus. She averaged 15.4 points per game and 8.1 rebounds , 2.3 steals and 1.9 assists. The first-team All Flint Metro League Stars Division selection scored 200 points, shot 78% from the free throw line and sank nine 3-pointers.
Charley Mahan, Chesaning, Jr.
Mahan averaged 14 points and 7 rebounds rebounds per game while garnering first-team All-MMAC accolades. Mahan added 2.4 steals and 1.8 assists per game for the Indians.
Skotti Ball-Duley, Owosso, Jr.
Ball-Duley, a 5-foot-10 junior guard, played in 22 games and averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.4 assists per game with 29 3-pointers. She finished with 224 points and shot 62% from the free-throw line.
Ashlyn Orr, New Lothrop, So.
Orr averaged 7.8 points per game and led the Hornets on the glass, pulling down 6.2 rebounds per game. The 5-foot-8 sophomore center added 1.9 steals per contest. She was a unanimous first-team All-MMAC player for the Hornets, who finished 18-7 overall and 12-2 in league play.
Ellie Baynes, Laingsburg, Sr.
Baynes, a senior wing, scored 10.8 points per game and averaged 6.3 rebounds. She added 2.8 steals and 2.0 assists per game while capturing first-team All-Central Michigan Athletic Conference honors for the 9-13 Wolfpack.
HONORABLE MENTION
Izzy Konesny, Durand, So.
Braeden Tokar, Ovid-Elsie, Jr.
Abigail Cochrane, Perry, So.
Kiah Longoria, Ovid-Elsie, Sr.
Kira Patrick, Corunna, Sr.
Lily Bruff, New Lothrop, Jr.
Kelsey Kohlmann, New Lothrop, Fr.
Hannah Oakes, Chesaning, Jr.
Peyton Spicer, Owosso, Jr.
Reese Thayer, Owosso, Sr.
