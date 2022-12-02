DURAND — Jordyn Lawrence and Izzy Konesny are a fairly potent one-two scoring punch for the Durand girls basketball team but the Railroaders will be relying on the backcourt duo to do much more than score this winter.
They’re both quick with plus court vision and a bulldog mentality on defense, playing an all-around game which keys everything Durand wants to do on the court.
The tandem combined for 27 points in the Railroaders’ season-opening victory over Burton Bendle Wednesday. Lawrence led the way with 14 points, but Konesny’s 13 were just a step behind.
Lawrence, a senior All-State honorable mention shooting guard, averaged 14.8 points per game last winter but also added 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game. Konesny, a sophomore point guard, scored 7.1 points per game with 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals.
If she gets in a groove, the 5-foot-7 Lawrence has a shot at reaching 1,000 career points this season.
Durand coach Dave Inman said that Lawrence is the type of player who can take a game over at any time, often drawing special attention from opposing defenses.
“Four or five times last season teams put a box-and-one on her. … We always have to be ready for that,” Inman said.
“(Lawrence and Konesny) work together great and they’ve been doing a great job of getting their teammates going,” Inman said. “They just bring out the best in their teammates — in practice and in games for sure. Izzy is our point guard and Jordyn is primarily a 2. They’ve both played a ton of basketball. They were out of state playing most of the summer. And they are both multi-sport athletes but basketball is something they are very passionate about and they spend a lot of time in the off season on it. And it shows.”
Lawrence isn’t shy about saying that 1,000 points is one of her personal goals this season, but says that leading the team to a successful season is even more important.
Of Konesny: “She’s a similar player to me and I think we work really well together on the floor,” Lawrence said. “Like we know each other and we know how each other plays. We build off of each other and we create movement and plays and she is very similar player too. We play the same style of basketball.”
The admiration is mutual as Konesny said that Lawrence is quick, unselfish and tenacious.
“Jordyn is an amazing player and I love playing with her,” Konesny said. “She’s a senior and definitely create a lot for each other. And I trust her 100 percent on the floor and we’re always looking out for each other.”
In addition to Lawrence and Konesny, the Railroaders feature the talents of the Leydig sisters. Senior Sydney and sophomore Samantha each turned in solid performances in Durand’s opener, scoring nine and seven points respectively.
Rylee Remington, Rebecca Gilbert and Makenzi Aslin round out the Railroaders’ complement of seniors, while Raine Smith is a promising freshman who logged seven points vs. Bendle.
Even with its solid guard pair, winning the MMAC doesn’t figure to be easy for Durand. Last year’s champ, Ovid-Elsie, returns a majority of a squad which went 21-2, and New Lothrop and Chesaning don’t figure to be slouches either.
^
Argus-Press 2022-23
Girls Basketball Preview
^
BYRON
Last season: 5-16
Coach: Trish Miller
Key Returners: Jordan Huhn, Reese Forgie, Haylee Schott, Kierra Conlen, Ashley Nixon.
Outlook: Miller takes over for longtime program steward Theresa Marvin, who coached for eight seasons. The Eagles opened the season with a convincing 36-23 victory over Holly. Huhn led the way with 10 points and Schott cleared 13 rebounds.
^
CORUNNA
Last season: 13-8
Coach: Ron Birchmeier (12th season).
Key Returners: Sydnie Gillett, Jenna Bauman, Kira Patrick
Outlook: Although the Cavaliers graduated last year’s All-Area Player of the Year in Ellie Toney, Corunna does return plenty of talent including Gillett, who averaged 18 points and 6.2 rebounds last season. Bauman contributed 6 points and 4 rebounds per night, while Patrick scored 5 points per game. Birchmeier, 147-89, is starting his 12th season at the helm. “Our team goal is to compete in every game and win as many games as possible,” said the coach.
^
CHESANING
Last season: 16-6
Coach: Steve Keck (second season)
Key Returners: Ava Devereaux, Charley Mahan, Hannah Oakes
Key Newcomers: Kylie Florian
Outlook: Chesaning is looking to improve on last year’s 16-win season. Devereaux averaged 8 points and 7 rebounds per game. Mahan, a junior guard who scored 19 points in a season-opening loss to Owosso, averaged 5 points and 4 rebounds last season, while Oakes, a junior center, averaged 5 points and 6 rebounds. Florian, a senior point guard, missed all of last season with a knee injury but is now back. “We graduated five seniors and three starters from last year’s team,” Keck said. “We have small numbers this season — 3 seniors, 4 juniors and one sophomore who are ready to play.”
^
DURAND
Last season: 14-7
Coach: Dave Inman (second season)
Key Returners: Jordyn Lawrence, Izzy Konesny, Sydney Leydig, Rylee Remington, Rebecca Gilbert, Makenzi Aslin,
Key Newcomers: Marissa Harper, Raine Smith, Hayli Pugh
Outlook: Inman said his team will be shooting for title contention in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and in the district tournament. Lawrence, a senior shooting guard, was an honorable mention All-Stater last season after averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game. Konesny, a sophomore point guard, averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Durand will feature five four-year varsity players in Lawrence, guard Sydney Leydig, forward Rylee Remington, forward Rebecca Gilbert and guard Makenzi Aslin.
^
LAINGSBURG
Last season: 9-13
Coach: Doug Hurst (11th season)
Key Returners: Ellie Baynes, Ella Merrell, Ashlee Hawes, Bella Strieff, Kyleigh Luna, Brenna Highfield
Key Newcomers: Callie Clark, Evelyn Logghe
Outlook: Laingsburg, which is coming off a 6-10 finish in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference, is hoping to finish above .500 and make some noise in the league this winter. “We have high hopes to improve on last season and become one of the top teams in our league,” Hurst said. “We’re young but we have overall good speed with talented girls who will continue to get better and tougher. As a team we will continue to get stronger. Ellie (Baynes) is a 3-year starter for us and will be the key leader.” Baynes, who plays all positions, averaged 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists per game a year ago. Merrell, a junior wing, averaged 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals per game.
^
MORRICE
Last season: 12-6
Coach: Doug Doerner (second season)
Key Returners: Aubrey Rogers, Makenzie Doerner, Lily Nowak
Key Newcomers: Alexa Rose, Maisie Campbell, Lillie Corbat
Outlook: Morrice reigned as the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division champion at 5-0 last winter and will be led by Rogers, a junior forward who averaged 13.6 points, 8.1 reb ounds and 4.1 steals per game. Doerner, a senior, averaged 6.2 points and 3.0 assists per game, while Nowak — also a senior — led the defense with 5.9 steals per outing. Morrice opened the season with a 61-26 victory over Montabella. Rogers scored 25 points and Doerner added 18.
^
NEW LOTHROP
Last season: 16-6
Coach: Jim Perry (13th season)
Key Returners: Alexis Miller, Izzy Heslip, Lily Bruff
Outlook: New Lothrop finished 11-3 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference while placing second overall. The Hornets were led by Miller, a junior guard/forward, who averaged team-highs of 14.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Heslip, a junior guard, scored 6.8 points with 2.1 assists, and Bruff, a junior point guard, scored 4.9 points with 2.3 steals, 2.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
^
OWOSSO
Last season: 7-15
Coach: Jeremy Dwyer (fourth season)
Key Returners: Peyton Spicer, Skotti Ball-Duley, Reese Thayer, Lexi Hemker
Key Newcomers: Danica Dwyer, Juliana Loomis, Desiree Mofield
Outlook: Ball-Duley averaged 15 points and 6 rebounds per game before being injured last season. Spicer, a small forward, averaged 9 points and 8 rebounds per game while Thayer and Hemker contributed 6 points and 5 points per game respectively. Danica Dwyer will be the team’s starting point guard as a freshman. “We want to improve on last year’s record,” said coach Dwyer. “The Flint Metro will be a very tough league this year.”
^
OVID-ELSIE
Last season: 21-2
Coach: Ryan Cunningham (16th season)
Key Returners: Kiah Longoria, Ava Bates, Evalyn Cole, Braeden Tokar, Hailee Campbell
Key Newcomers: Madison Thornton, Ellyanna Carman, Aubrey Kurka, Malena Diaz
Outlook: Cunningham, in his 16th season at Ovid-Elsie, has 35 years of coaching experience at all levels (331-317) including 191 varsity wins. “We graduated three outstanding seniors but return the bulk of our team from a 21-2 season last year in which we won the conference and district titles. Our team has great chemistry, speed and quickness. Having a core group of returners, the players have a solid understanding of the system that we run and tremendous basketball IQ.” Bates, a junior, averaged 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game. Cole, another 11th-grader, averaged 7.8 points, 3.8 steals and 2.5 assists per game. Tokar, a junior, averaged 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals while Longoria, a senior, contributed 6.3 points, 2.8 steals and 2.6 rebounds.
^
PERRY
Last season: 4-17
Coach: Lindsay Kadletz (third season)
Key Returners: Abigail Cochrane,
Key Newcomers: Neela Willson, Teagen Hallock, Hannah Brodberg, Zenna Leitelt, Sydney Rose.
Outlook: Perry has plenty of new faces for 2022-23 and the Ramblers opened the season with a 45-36 victory over Webberville. Willson scored a team-best 11 points while Hallock and Cochrane each added seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.