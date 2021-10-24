SHIAWASSEE AREA — Week 9 of the high school football season concluded Friday night and five area teams are now likely playoff bound based on the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s new playoff points system.
The top 32 teams make the playoffs in Divisions 1-7, and the top 16 in the two eight-player divisions.
Pairings will be announced at 5:30 p.m. today on Bally Sports Detroit.
Brackets will be posted on the MHSAA website shortly after at 6:30 p.m. Dates and times for first-round games will be announced Monday.
Area teams expected to qualify for the playoffs following Friday’s regular season finale include:
n Morrice (9-0), 1st in Eight-Player Division 2, 36.875 points.
n New Lothrop (6-3), 11th in Division 7, 40.00 points.
n Corunna (5-4), 23rd in Division 5, 42.111 points.
n Ovid-Elsie (6-3), 24th in Division 6, 37.333 points.
n Durand (6-3), 27th in Division 6, 36.333 points.
Teams likely out of the playoff mix include:
n Laingsburg (5-4), 35th in Division 7, 28.222 points.
n Chesaning (4-5), 42nd in Division 6, 27.667 points.
n Perry (4-5), 42nd in Division 7, 24.54 points.
n Owosso (3-6), 44th in Division 4, 32.889 points.
n Byron (1-8), 45th in Division 8, 18.2778 points.
