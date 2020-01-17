LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s boys basketball team defeated Portland St.Patrick 61-43 Thursday to remain undefeated at home.
Senior guard Connor Thomas scored a team-best 11 points for the Wolfpack, which improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference. Teammates Zach Hawes and Colt Wurm each added 10 points.
The Shamrocks fell to 1-6 and 0-5 in the conference.
The Wolfpack got off to a quick start after a 3-pointer by Wurm and led 7-0. Laingsburg opened up a 15-4 lead after the first eight minutes were in the books.
“I think the first quarter was definitely our best of the season,” said Thomas. “I thought we played really well defensively.”
Laingsburg’s defense was suffocating in the first quarter and never allowed St. Patrick’s shooters to get into a rhythm offensively.
The Wolfpack defense was so lock-down that St. Patrick didn’t score from the field until early in the second quarter.
Where the Laingsburg’s defense shined, the offense struggled a bit especially behind the arc. Luckily for Laingsburg the defense was able to slow St.Patrick’s and set up some easy offense for the Wolfpack.
It was 31-12 Laingsburg by halftime and 46-30 Wolfpack after three quarters.
“The defense and the press were so important,” said Wolfpack coach Daniel Morrill. “We took care of business and held them to a low score early and that’s what I’ve been preaching all year. There are going to be those nights (like tonight) where not everything falls…(and) if we are less than great (shooting) for a game will still have to find ways to make life difficult for the other team.”
Thomas agreed, saying that keeping the defense tight was key for the Wolfpack.
“If you keep working on defense, the offense will come,” said Thomas.
Laingsburg has appealed the final score of a 68-67 loss to Potterville from Jan. 7, citing apparent errors in the official scorebook that altered the game’s outcome. The Wolfpack appealed the game both to the Michigan High School Athletic Association and the CMAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.