DURAND — Emme Lantis of Durand shot a home course record round of 38 Monday but the Railroaders lost for the first time this season.
Byron, getting a career-best 43 from Jana L’Esperance, edged Durand, 200-208, at Dutch Hollow Golf Course. Chesaning was third at 211 and Webberville was fourth at 245 in the MMAC Jamboree.
Durand still sits in first place with an 8-1 league record, while Byron stands 6-3.
Chesaning was led by Taylor Gross, with a 42. Maggie Gross shot 52.
MMAC Jamboree
at Dutch Hollow Golf Course
Team standings: 1. Byron 200, 2. Durand 208, 3. Chesaning 211; 4. Webberville 245.
Medalist: Emme Lantis (Durand), 38.
BYRON (200): Jana L’Esperance 43, MaryAnn Montgomery 44, Paige Fondren 53, Regan Kopesky 60.
DURAND (208): Lantis 38, Maddie Rally 54, Olivia Holek 57, Hannah Johnson 59.
CHESANING (211): Taylor Gross 42, Maggie Gross 52, Katelin Farrar 57, Gabi Scholtz 60.
WEBBERVILLE (245): Katarina Haynes 49, Eden Elzerman 62, Maddie Delaney 64, Hannah Birkett 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.