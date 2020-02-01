BYRON — Senior guard Josh Green scored nine of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Byron boys surged past Chesaning 52-47 Friday.
Green shot 7-for-10 from the free-thow line and added two 3-pointers as Byron improved to 5-6 overall and 5-4 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
“He hit some big shots and we got some big rebounds — I think that was the difference right there,” Byron coach Kyle Hopkins said. “We upped our intensity on defense and that got everybody going.”
Green said it was a major win for the Eagles.
“It’s definitely a big one because Chesaning beat New Lothrop,” Green said. “And we’ve got New Lothrop coming up soon. So definitely a big win.”
Jacob Huhn scored 11 points including. Jacob Miller and Braden Hoffman each scored seven points.
Chesaning (5-5, 4-4), featured the Ethan Gray’s 17-point night, which included five 3-pointers. Imari Hall scored 14 points, while Rae’Quonn Parham and Jack Skaryd each scored six.
The game was tied at 36 after three quarters before Green nailed a big 3-pointer with 2:22 left to give the Eagles a five-point lead, 45-40.
Chesaning pulled to within three down the stretch but could get no closer.
Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said costly mistakes came back to hurt his team. Byron’s 14-4 second-quarter run put Chesaning into a 25-17 first-half hole.
“Turnovers hurt us,” Weigl said. “When you turn the ball over 14 times in the first half, it’s not going to be good. So we dug ourselves a hole. We came back and fought hard in the third. We took the lead for a moment and in the fourth quarter it came down to who’s going to make big plays. They made the big plays.”
BYRON 52, CHESANING 47
CHESANING (5-5, 4-4 MMAC): Ethan Gray 6 0-0 17, Rae’Quonn Parham 2 2-5 6, Jack Skaryd 2 2-2 6, Michael James 2 0-0 4, Imari Hall 7 0-4 14. Totals: 19 4-11 47.
BYRON (5-6, 5-5 MMAC): Josh Green 5 7-10 19, Jacob Miller 3 0-0 7, Braden Hoffman 2 2-2 7, Casey Hatfield 2 0-0 4, Jacob Huhn 3 5-6 11, Caleb Oliver 2 0-1 4. Totals: 17 14-19 52.
Chesaning 13 4 19 11 — 47
Byron 11 14 11 16 — 52
3-Point Goals: Byron 4 (Green 2, Miller 1, Hoffman 1). Chesaning (Gray 5).
