LANSING — Winter high school contact sports have been cleared to begin play, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced during a Thursday press conference.
Under a new Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order, ice hockey, competitive cheer, and boys and girls basketball will be allowed to start competition Monday. Masks will be required by all participants at all times. If masks are not compatible with competition, athletes will be allowed to compete without masks if “certain, strict safety protocols are in place, including a testing regimen,” Whitmer said.
The MDHHS had previously barred basketball, ice hockey and wrestling — which normally begin in December — from beginning competition, citing rising COVID-19 cases in the state. With numbers trending down, the MDHHS amended the order to allow contact sports to begin.
Joniegh Khaldun, the MDHHS chief medical executive said the state’s test positivity rate was 4.9%, the lowest it has been since mid-October.
Attendance at games will be limited to two spectators per athlete. Additionally, MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said if masks are not possible “participants must be tested in according to guidance that will be released (Sunday).”
Hertel also said participants must be masked all times when not playing and socially distanced when not “engaged in competitive play.”
Wrestling, due to its unique close-contact nature, is exempt from the mask requirement during competition, but will be required to have rapid testing on meet days. MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said the MDHHS will provide rapid tests to wrestling schools for free.
“We are greatly appreciative of (the administration) taking the information, receiving the data we’ve communicated over the last week to 10 days and are incredibly pleased and grateful for the new order that goes into effect on Monday so our winter kids can all move forward,” Uyl said.
Later Thursday, The MHSAA released a revised winter schedule. Boys and girls basketball postseason tournaments will run concurrently, beginning with districts March 22. The boys and girls basketball finals will be held April 9-10; Uyl believes the finals will still be played at Michigan State’s Breslin Center.
Wrestling districts will begin March 15. The team finals will be March 30, with the individual finals April 2-3.
Ice hockey will begin its postseason with regionals March 15 and finishing March 27. Competitive cheer districts start March 15, with that tournament ending March 26-27.
Uyl said the MHSAA is not changing its limit of three basketball contests per week. He said under the current timeline, a team could end up playing 18 regular-season games in the next six weeks. Additionally, if a team is eliminated at the district or regional level, that team would be allowed to schedule more regular season games up until the day of the final.
“Our football kids during the fall were only able to get in six regular season games, so truth be told we’re actually quite pleased with what we’re able to give our basketball kids,” Uyl said.
There had been a growing call in recent weeks by various groups to allow high school sports to begin, including a “Let Them Play” rally that was held Saturday at the Capitol. Let Them Play Michigan, a group of student-athletes, parents, coaches and school administrators, was among the plaintiffs that filed a lawsuit Tuesday in the State Court of Claims, arguing the pandemic orders unfairly singled out athletes of their “constitutional rights and freedoms.”
In a statement after Thursday’s announcement, Let Them Play Michigan said they appreciate Hertel’s “efforts to move this important issue forward in a timely manner. The lack of high school sports has had a negative impact on young people all around this state and we are confident that sports can resume safely with precautions in place.”
The statement said the group would review the details of the order and “if appropriate, we will take necessary action to dismiss the lawsuit.”
Whitmer, however, denied that the protests and litigation impacted the decision.
“That’s not what drives decisions in my administration,” Whitmer said. “We’re in a strong enough position where we can do this safely.”
