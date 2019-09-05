ST. JOHNS — Olivia Krejci ran third in 20 minutes, 7.95 seconds and the Byron girls cross country team finished third in the small division at Wednesday’s Marauder Invitational at Uncle John’s Cider Mill.
Byron scored 114 points and trailed Ithaca (37) and St. Louis (67) in the 12-team small school division. Ovid-Elsie was sixth (188), followed by Laingsburg in seventh (212). Morrice placed eighth (214), Perry finished 10th (238) and Durand was 12th (302).
Also running in the top 10 individually were Ovid-Elsie’s Emme Koutz (sixth, 20:52.91), Perry’s Grace O’Neill (seventh, 21:01.2) and Byron’s Allissa Ash (ninth, 21:07.83).
Laingsburg’s Emma Kribs ran 14th (22:04), Byron’s Emily Williams finished 19th (22:36.4) and Perry’s Ella Kloeckner was 21st (22:50.73). Morrice was led by Josie Howard (23rd, 22:55.1) and Lillie Corbat (24th, 22:55.34).
Megan McPherson led Durand by running 40th (23:59.57).
In the boys race, Perry’s Ryan O’Neill placed second in 17:13.84. Morrice finished fourth as a team with 112 points.
St. Louis was first with 39.
Perry ran sixth (160), Byron was seventh (210), Ovid-Elsie 11th (276) and Laingsburg 12th (285). Durand did not have an official score.
Caleb Rivers of Morrice ran seventh (17:52.6) while Hubert Ash of Byron was 18th (18:45.8).
Also running in the top 25 were Morrice’s Hizuru Scribner (20th, 18:49.49), Perry’s Ryan Harris (21st, 18:51.99), Byron’s Elisha Huggins (22nd, 18:53.4), Perry’s Ethan Smith (24th, 18:59.14) and Morrice’s Aiden Campbell (25th, 19:00.77).
Durand’s top runner was Kade Frizzelle, 26th in 19:03.26.
Laingsburg’s Caleb Clark ran 48th in 20:26.2 while Ovid-Elsie was led by Coleten Towsley-Wagner (57th, 20:51.8).
Sowash second at Flint Metro jamboree
LINDEN — Owosso’s Jorden Sowash finished second Wednesday during the Flint Metro League boys cross country jamboree at Linden High School.
Sowash clocked a time of 16:41.8. He trailed only Linden’s Tyler Buchanan, who ran 16:23.8. Mason Warner of Corunna was seventh in 17:22.6, while Owosso’s Mason Collard ran 13th in 17:44.1.
Fenton was first in the boys race with 61 points. Corunna finished eighth (186) and Owosso was ninth (217).
In the girls race, Corunna’s Evie Wright was third in 20:18.9. The Cavaliers finished seventh out of nine schools with 195 points. Owosso finished eighth with 198, led by Emma Johnson in 28th (22:34.5).
Fenton, led by overall race winner Alexa Keiser in 19:00.6, was first with 26 points.
Chesaning girls run eighth
SHEPHERD — The Chesaning girls were eighth out of 10 schools in the large school division at Wednesday’s John Bruder Classic.
The Indians scored 213 points. Cadillac placed first (49), while Mason ran second (56).
Emma Soelberg was the fastest Chesaning girls runner, finishing 34th (22:42.0). Eliana Germaine ran 40th (23:14.7) and Olivia Grover placed 45th (24:13.7).
The Chesaning boys finished ninth out of 12 schools with 224 points. Davison finished first with 44.
Chesaning’s Levi Maier was 41st (19:18.2), while Jaden James ran 42nd (19:18.4).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Marauder Invitational
at Uncle John’s Cider Mill, St. Johns
Small School Team standings: 1. St. Louis, 39; 2. Leslie, 71; 3. Ithaca, 79; 4. Morrice, 112; 5. Bath, 157; 6. Perry, 160; 7. Byron, 210; 8. Fowler, 222; 9. Vermontville Maple Valley, 226; 10. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 268; 11. Ovid-Elsie, 276; 12. Laingsburg, 285; 13. Mt. Morris, 348.
Race Results
1. Braxton Lamey (ITH) 16:39.6
2. Ryan O’Neill (PER) 17:13.84
7. Caleb Rivers (MOR) 17:52.64
18. Hubert Ash (BYR) 18:45.8
20. Hizuru Scribner (MOR) 18:49.49
21. Ryan Harris (PER) 18:51.99
22. Elisha Huggins (BYR) 18:53.40
24. Ethan Smith (PER) 18:59.14
25. Aiden Campbell (MO) 19:00.77
26. Kade Frizzelle (DUR) 19:03.26
30. Owen Doerner (MOR) 19:14.81
JOHN BRUDER CLASSIC
at Shepherd
Large School Team standings: 1. Davison, 44; 2. Shepherd, 47; 3. Mason, 92; 4. Cadillac, 110; 5. Lake City, 169; 6. Sanford-Meridian, 171; 7. Remus Chippewa Hills, 194; 8. Bay City John Glenn, 212; 9. Chesaning, 224; 10. Bay City Central, 284; 11. Millington, 300; 12. Harrison, 317.
Race Results
1.Jason Mills (DAV) 16:23.3
41. Levi Maier (CH) 19:18.2
42. Jaden James (CH) 19:18.4
45. Addison James (CH) 19:32.9
51. Henry Hill (CH) 20:13.2
52. Kaden Liebrock (CH) 20:17.9
FLINT METRO LEAGUE JAMBOREE 1
at Linden High School
Team standings: 1. Fenton, 61; 2. Linden, 88; 3. Goodrich, 101; 4. Flushing, 111; 5. Holly, 1238; 6. Lake Fenton, 143; 7. Swartz Creek, 148; 8. Corunna, 186; 9. Owosso, 217; 10. Clio, 232; 11. Ortonville Brandon, 282; 12. Flint Kearsley, 347.
Race Results
1. Tyler Buchanan (LIN) 16:23.8
2. Jorden Sowash (OW) 16:41.8
7. Mason Warner (CO) 17:22.6
13. Mason Collard (OW) 17:44.1
41. Drew Nickels (CO) 18:53.9
42. Logan Roka (CO) 18:54.2
46. Calvin Cody (CO) 18:55.4
50. Dillion Baumchen (CO) 19:07.0
56. Zach Gooding (CO) 19:16.3
65. Connor Madsen (OW) 19:37.8
78. Tyler Arriaga (OW) 20:11.7
81. Nicholas Strauch (CO) 20:53.2
85. Ethan DeMeules (OW) 21.22.5
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Marauder Invitational
at Uncle John’s Cider Mill, St. Johns
Small School Team standings: 1. Ithaca, 37; 2. St. Louis, 67; 3. Byron, 114; 4. Fowler, 124; 5. Leslie, 152; 6. Ovid-Elsie, 188; 7. Laingsburg, 212; 8. Morrice, 214; 9. Bath, 222; 10. Perry, 238; 11. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 275; 12. Durand, 302.
Race Results
1. Lani Bloom (ITH) 19:29.93
3. Olivia Krejci (BYR) 20:07.95
7. Grace O’Neill (PER) 21:01.25
9. Allissa Ash (BYR) 21:07.83
14. Emma Kribs (LAI) 22:04.08
19. Emily Williams (BYR) 22:36.40
21. Ella Kloeckner (PER) 22:50.73
23. Josie Howard (MOR) 22:55.10
24. Lillie Corbat (MOR) 22:55.34
JOHN BRUDER CLASSIC
at Shepherd
Large School Team standings: 1. Cadillac, 49; 2. Mason, 56; 3. Shepherd, 60; 4. Davison, 95; 5. Remus Chippewa Hills, 127; 6. Sanford-Meridian, 157; 7. Bay City Central, 197; 8. Chesaning, 213; 9. Lake City, 261; 10. Millington, 320.
Race Results
1. K. Schopieray (CAD) 18:50.0
34. Emma Soelberg (CH) 22:42.0
40. Eliana Germaine (CH) 23:14.7
45. Olivia Grover (CH) 24:13.7
46. Emily Smith (CH) 24:15.8
59. Emily Graham (CH) 26:07.3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.