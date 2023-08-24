Pigskin Picks is back!
Last year, I made it my mission to be the first Argus-Press rookie to win the competition, and every week along the way, I had at least a share of the lead … until after the final week, when it actually mattered.
Our now former editor Ryan Weiss mounted a late-season charge and came back from the dead to take his seventh title.
When the lights were the brightest, I choked. There’s no sugarcoating it.
In another universe, I would have another crack at our all-time winningest picker and the shot at ultimate redemption. Alas, I’ll have to make do with winning for winning’s sake.
This year’s quest for glory will again see a field of five compete for the title of peak prognosticator, with two newbies joining the fray. Staff Writer Dawn Parker may be an Argus rookie, but she was a sports editor at a publication in the Lansing area and has been covering high school football since before I was born. She’s trying her hand in 2023 after joining the paper in the middle of last year’s competition.
Then there’s Art Holland, our resident composition and graphic design wiz, who’s plenty knowledgeable about the game and is helping us round out the numbers.
Veteran sports writer Jerome Murphy is, of course, back, and though he brought up the rear in 2022, he’s a three-time Pigskin Picks champion and knows local football better than just about anyone anywhere.
Aaron Bodus — now our managing editor — like me is in his sophomore year competing for the Argus trophy. Despite his questionable strategy of picking spread games with his heart, he was in contention for a title the final week last year.
We’re not introducing spread picks this week, since Michigan and Michigan State are a week away from starting and the Detroit Lions are two weeks from kicking off the regular season. But we have some intriguing local games this week, so it’s time to get this thing underway.
Buckle up, and here we go!
New Lothrop at Muskegon Catholic Central
This matchup features two traditional football powers that are returning to Division 8 this season. Both return outstanding dual threat QBs, with Jack Kulhanek returning for his third varsity season for New Lothrop after accounting for 43 touchdowns last year, and Bryan Convertini for the Crusaders, who showed potential as a sophomore in 2022 with 22 combined TDs. These teams both have veteran head coaches that have won multiple state championships at their respective schools. New Lothrop has had deeper playoff runs of late — including titles in 2018 and 2020 and a run to the state semifinals last year — while MCC hasn’t had quite as much success in recent years, bowing out before the state semifinals each year since its most recent title in 2016. If this game were at Hornet Stadium, I’d pick New Lothrop. But the Hornets have to make a two-plus hour trip, and today’s forecast is a scorcher (before factoring for the chance of rain). Expect some fatigue to catch up to the Hornets in the second half. Pick: MCC
Corunna at Fowlerville
This is an easier pick than the above game. Not only did Corunna stomp Fowlerville 36-13 last season, but the Cavaliers return a great deal of its production from the 2022 team that finished 8-3, including playmaking twins Wyatt and Tarick Bower. Meanwhile, Fowlerville limped to a 3-6 season last year and hasn’t had a winning season since 2019. Pick: Corunna
Portland at Ovid-Elsie
Starting quarterback Tryce Tokar returns for Ovid-Elsie, but the Marauders will have some growing pains this season with seven of its 11 starters underclassman on both sides of the ball. That isn’t exactly a winning recipe for O-E to knock off Portland on opening night. The Red Raiders have made eight straight playoffs and have beaten O-E in every season opener since 2010 (minus a cancellation in 2020). Pick: Portland
Laingsburg at Durand
This is a head-scratcher. Durand is the defending Mid-Michigan Athletic Conference champions after completing its first unblemished regular season since 1982, but the Railroaders lost nearly their entire starting lineup from 2022 to graduation. Durand head coach John Webb insists that the graduating class imparted the blueprint to success for many years to come, but whether the Railroaders can immediately recover is murky. Laingsburg was snubbed from the playoffs last season after finishing 6-3 and sharing the Central Michigan Athletic Conference crown, but the program lost its recording-setting quarterback in Ty Randall in the offseason after he suffered an injury playing baseball for the school and needed Tommy John surgery. Senior Lucas Matthews, the team’s 2023 starter, has big shoes to fill, but talented playmakers to help. Randall not playing football this season is a major blow to the Wolfpack, but Durand graduated its entire offensive line, an integral part of a Power T offense. Give me the Wolfpack in a close one here. Pick: Laingsburg
Bath at Chesaning
This game, like the one above it, isn’t the easiest pick. Chesaning players and coaches are vocal that they want to take the next step from last season’s 5-4 record and qualify for the playoffs, which the school hasn’t done in a non-COVID season since 2007. Bath did qualify for the playoffs in the CMAC last season, but suffered a first round blowout loss. This should be a decent gauge to see where Chesaning is at. Chesaning head coach Matt Walter wouldn’t publically reveal his team’s starting quarterback, but I feel like the Indians have one and Walter is keeping that info classified. Pick: Chesaning
Clawson at Perry
Perry was one of the most inconsistent teams in our area last year, beating Clawson in last season’s opener, but stumbling to a 1-6 finish after winning its first two. Clawson was a playoff team last year in and has a larger enrollment than Perry, but Clawson’s five wins all came against teams with losing records. Clawson will be making a bit of a trip for this one, but I think Perry is going to feel the effects of the sweltering heat Thursday with only 16 varsity players on its roster. Plus, while this is technically at Perry home game, the game will be played at Corunna High School due to construction on Perry’s home field. Pick: Clawson
Eaton Rapids at Owosso
Owosso head coach Ron Tyner is convinced that the Trojans can turn around the program this year, as the program started eight freshman or sophomores last year who return in 2023. This includes quarterback Liam Patrick, who took over the starting job as a freshman late last season. Whether Tyner’s assessment comes true remains to be seen, but it certainly helps Owosso that its Week 1 opponent is Eaton Rapids. The Greyhounds were winless in 2022 and outscored 415-65. Owosso has a two-year Week 1 win streak, with both wins over Wyoming Kelloggsville, and they stand a great chance of making it three. Pick: Owosso
Byron at Carson City-Crystal
Byron is abandoning 11-player football for the greener pastures of 8-player football this year. Given Byron had lost 20 of the last 21 games it played in 11-player football, the move should be a welcome change. Ironically, Carson City-Crystal also joins the 8-player world this year. The teams faced each other last year (11-player), and the Carson City-Crystal Eagles got the best of the Byron Eagles with a 48-0 victory. Moving to 8-player football may reinvigorate Byron’s program in the long haul (ask Morrice about this), but things don’t look great for the local team in this one. Pick: Carson City-Crystal
Morrice at Breckenridge
Lacking information on who Breckenridge brings back (or doesn’t) from last year’s team, I’m concerned for Morrice in this one as they replace Travis Farrow and Drew McGowan, who combined to rush for 1,999 yards. McGowan and his brother Peyton McGowan were impact players on defense. If there’s any program that’s earned the benefit of the doubt, it’s Morrice, which has won at least eight games in the past six seasons of 8-player football. But Breckenridge is a solid program as well, and the Huskies finished 8-3 last season. Morrice did beat Breckenridge 42-20 last year, but with Morrice traveling in the rematch, Breckenridge seems like the pick. Pick: Breckenridge
Goodrich vs. Frankenmuth
This game is part of the 2023 Battle at the Big House, and will be played at Michigan Stadium on Friday. Goodrich, which plays in the Flint Metro League alongside Corunna and Owosso, advanced to Ford Field in Division 4 last year and finished as the D4 runner-up. Frankenmuth also advanced to Ford Field in 2022 and was runner-up in Division 5. Frankenmuth has seen more sustained success than Goodrich, is 33-3 over the previous three seasons, and defeated Goodrich 28-14 and 27-2 in the last two season openers. You can’t spell Goodrich without “Good,” but I don’t see success here for the Martians. Pick: Frankenmuth
