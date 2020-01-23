MORRICE — Morrice saw its seven-game win streak come to an end Wednesday as Portland St. Patrick cruised to a 52-13 victory.
Olivia Riley was the Orioles (7-2) leading scorer with six points. Zena Latunski grabbed eight rebounds, while Gracie Nowak had four assists and three steals.
Morrice had not lost since a 37-24 setback to Laingsburg in its season opener.
Katelyn Russell led the Shamrocks (9-2) with 12 points.
PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 52, MORRICE 13
ST. PATRICK (9-2): Katelyn Russell 3 3-4 12. Totals: 16 15-23 52.
MORRICE (7-2): Gracie Nowak 0 0-2 0, Allison Buck 1 0-0 2, Zena Latunski 0 1-2 1, Olivia Riley 2 0-0 6, Mandy Miller 1 0-0 2, Marlaina Ash 0 2-2 2. Totals: 4 3-6 13.
Morrice 3 2 8 0 — 13
St. Patrick 11 13 17 11 — 52
3-Point Goals: Morrice 2 (Riley 2); St. Patrick 5 (Russell 3, Aubrey Zimmerman 1, Emma Scheurer 1). Rebounds: Morrice 27 (Latunski 8, Kaylee McGowan 7); St. Patrick 41. Total Fouls (Fouled out): Morrice 9 (non); St. Patrick 14 (none). Assists: Morrice 4 (Nowak 4). Steals: Morrice 14 (Nowak 3, Riley 3). Blocked Shots: Morrice 3 (Ash 2). Turnovers: Morrice 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.