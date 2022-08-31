ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie earned a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference football championship last fall, going 6-1 in league play along with New Lothrop (Montrose went 5-1 and was also considered a tri-champion.).
The Marauders will also be playing on a brand new turf surface installed at Mark H. O’Donnell Stadium over the spring and summer. Ovid-Elsie’s first home game is in Sept. 9 against Durand.
“I think the kids are excited about it and it looks great,” said coach Travis Long, who will begin his 13th season at the helm. “We had some drainage issues (with the grass field). The administration wanted to address that and everything fell in place. Grass or turf, I’m just happy to play football.”
Long has led O-E to the playoffs seven times in his tenure. Ovid-Elsie lost in the first round of the playoffs in 2021, dropping a 36-0 verdict to Millington.
The Marauders will be a mix of veterans and youngsters and return seven starters on offense and five starters on defense.
“I think we all have high expectations here,” Long said. “I just tell the guys, let’s focus on one rep at a time, one game at a time. We’ll try and get better each and every day, work on being a better team.”
Three seniors will lead the way for the Marauders, including four-year varsity player Kevin Ley, who will double as a starting left guard and defensive tackle. Ley is 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds. Also expected to have solid seasons are linebacker/tight end Clay Wittenberg (6-3, 180) and fullback/safety Logan Thompson (5-10, 160).
“Kevin Ley is going to be an impact player for us,” Long said. “He’s the strongest kid on the team. Logan Thompson is the same thing, a four-year starter. He’s going to help us a lot in the backfield. And then Clay Witttenberg at tight end/linebacker. He’s just had a great summer. He can go up and catch the ball and he’s an outstanding blocker. He’s a stud, he’ll come up and fill at linebacker, both run and pass.”
Wittenberg is a three-year starter at linebacker and some Division 2 schools have been looking at him, said Long.
Ley recorded 26 tackles and two sacks for the Marauders a year ago, while Wittenberg had 58 tackles — including 10 for losses. He also had eight catches for 144 yards and two TDs. Thompson rushed for 396 yards and five TDs last season.
Ley said the Marauders will get better with each game and each practice.
“This year, I think we’re looking really good,” Ley said. “Our physicality is really good. We just need a couple of guys to start getting their confidence. We’ve got some younger guys coming up and once they get that we’ll be a well-rounded football team.”
The Marauders will once again run a pro-style offense. Returning starters include Ley, Hayden Pontack at center, Wittenberg at tight end, Thompson at fullback and Perrien Rasch at tailback.
“Perrien Rasch filled in (at running back) when Eddy Evans was injured,” Long said. “He did a nice job and we’re expecting him to carry a load this year.”
The offensive line should be a strength this season, said the coach.
“The offensive line looks solid,” Long said. “They’re physical. Austin Darling has just looked great in practice. Kevin is just steady Kevin — you don’t have to worry about him. Pontack played guard and tackle for us last year and I’m moving him to center.”
Ovid-Elsie’s quarterback will be sophomore Tryce Tokar, a state champion pole vaulter last spring. Tokar is playing his first season of varsity football.
“He kind of got thrown in there,” Long said of Tokar. “At the start of practice, our No. 1 quarterback went down with an injury but (Tokar) has filled in, working his tail off. He’s an athletic kid and I expect he’ll help us running the ball as well as throwing the ball.”
Other projected starters on offense include junior running back Jamison Custer, tackles Darling and Hunter Bates, guard Breckin Kirby and tight end Beau Price.
Ovid-Elsie’s defensive alignment will be a 5-2 with Ley and Pontack returning starters at tackle, Wittenberg back at linebacker and Thompson back at safety.
The starting defensive ends will be Justin Cole and Price with Cole Workman manning the nose guard position. Joining Wittenberg at linebacker will be Rasch.
Tokar will also start at safety while Braxton Stenger and Custer will be playing cornerback.
Thompson had 44 tackles, including four for loss last season.
“Logan Thompson is probably our hardest hitter on the team,” Long said. “We’ll be asking a lot from him, being able to cover the run and the pass. But he’s smart. He’s kind of like the quarterback of the defense.”
Thompson said that most of the players on the team are hard workers and that should bode wel.
“This summer most of the people on the team have been in the weight room everyday,” Thompson said. “And that’s the reason I think we’ll be able to fill the spots that we lost from last year. Because people have been putting in the work.”
Ovid-Elsie, as has been its custom, will open the season against always-tough Portland. The Red Raiders, a perennial state title contender, have defeated the Marauders 11 straight times. O-E’s last victory over Portland came in 2009, a 34-33 victory.
“It would be great to start off and beat Portland,” Wittenberg said. “And I know it’s a big goal here and we haven’t done that in a while. And then to try and win another conference championship.”
Added Long, “Portland is always good, they don’t rebuild, they just reload.”
