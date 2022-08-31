ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie earned a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference football championship last fall, going 6-1 in league play along with New Lothrop (Montrose went 5-1 and was also considered a tri-champion.).

The Marauders will also be playing on a brand new turf surface installed at Mark H. O’Donnell Stadium over the spring and summer. Ovid-Elsie’s first home game is in Sept. 9 against Durand.

