BYRON — James Miller and Ben Anibal each scored two first-half goals as Byron defeated Tawas, 5-2, Tuesday in a game that was called due to thunderstorms with 32 minutes, 4 seconds left in the second half.
Mason Stark had a second-half goal for the Eagles. Stark, Hawkins Whitehead, Miller, Justin Frye and Nathan Webster all had assists for the Eagles.
Caleb Joslin had six saves for Byron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.