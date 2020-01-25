OLIVET — The fifth-ranked team in Division 2 handed New Lothrop a 35-28 loss Thursday as Eaton Rapids and the Hornets squared off at Olivet College.
Justin Carnahan (189 pounds) and Isiah Pasik (285) picked up pin victories for New Lothrop, which is ranked No. 2 in Division 4 by Michigan Grappler.
Also winning for the Hornets were Alex Wolford (125), Andrew Krupp (130), Logan Wolford (135), Kody Krupp (171) and Cam Orr (215).
