CORUNNA — Corunna’s boys tennis team defeated visiting Durand 6-0 Thursday.
At first singles, Blake Rowe defeated Ian Pollok, 6-0, 6-0. Colby Ardelean of the Cavaliers won unopposed at second singles. Blake Princinsky turned back Brian Poullion 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and Braylon Davis won 6-0, 6-0 at fourth singles over Tim Halleaux.
At first doubles, Corunna’s Dominic Vandusen and Cora Tuller defeated Kwin Knapp and Jacob Nebo 6-3, 1-6, 13-11.
In the only other doubles matchup, at second doubles, Lucas Cunnningham and Joe Knieper won by default.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.