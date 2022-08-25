“Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more,” Henry V, Act III, Scene I, by William Shakespeare begins.
Here we are. Season number 5 for me in The Argus-Press Pigskin Picks competition. Time flies.
While working as a reporter at the paper since July 2018, and covering local high school football, and some Michigan games, I’m glad to add, I’ve steadily improved.
Last season, I lost an all-time, soul-crushing, disheartening, nail-biter to Jerome Murphy in sudden death. The competition was close throughout and I either led or was in second place for the entire season.
Then in the last week of the contest, I was playing for the tie, in order to hopefully use my strength in picking games against the spread, where I went 27-14 for the year. So when I saw Ohio State as a favorite over Michigan, I regretfully picked the Bucks.
Obviously, Michigan shocked the world, beat Ohio State and then Iowa for a BIG championship, before falling to Georgia in the College Football Playoff.
If I had picked Michigan to beat Ohio State, I would have won the title outright. Instead, it went to a one-week sudden death playoff because Jerome and I were tied, and he picked one more game right than I did. There went the title.
But it was nice to be in the running, even if I fell in the last stanza. The great thing about sports? There’s always a next year.
And that’s now. We no longer have perennial bottom feeders Dan Basso and Greyson Steele around. Newcomers Matthew Bartow and Aaron Bodus should provide some cannon fodder between me, Jerome and Ryan Weiss. Make no mistake, it will be one of us three that takes home the title this season.
And it’s looking like a great year. Perennial powerhouse New Lothrop is looking to show last year’s 7-4 showing was a fluke, and the program can contend for titles every year. Morrice is coming off a one-loss year, with that lone loss coming in the playoffs in a game they could have won, but got away from them.
Can Corunna pick up where it left off, and make the playoffs again? Can Laingsburg, who just barely missed the playoffs, turn the corner and make it this season? Can Chesaning do the same? How about Durand? Can Byron improve from last year?
Can Michigan defend its Big 10 crown? Can MSU turn the corner? Will the Lions finally get some luck and make the playoffs?
Lots of questions facing the local high school, college and pro teams — and only time will answer them. Let’s get it.
Owosso at Kelloggsville
The Trojans are coming off a disappointing 2021 campaign. Considering the recent history of the Owosso program, it’s still a step in the right direction. Kelloggsville isn’t exactly a world-beater, but they are playing at home. Pick: Kelloggsville.
Fowlerville at Corunna
The Gladiators are coming off a 2-7 season, while the Cavs won two playoff games, and very nearly shocked Marine City. Easy pick here, especially with Corunna playing at home. Pick: Corunna.
Ovid-Elsie at Portland
Tough opening-week matchup for the Marauders in this one. A 6-4 record and a playoff berth is a successful season. Bad news for O-E, though: Portland is coming off a 11-3 record, and they’re playing at home, about five miles from where I grew up. Call it home cooking. Pick: Portland.
Saginaw MLS at Byron
Byron won only one contest last season. That win came against LakeVille. The Cardinals didn’t fare much better, posting a 3-6 overall mark. Byron should be better this year, but they’re not quite there yet. Pick: Saginaw MLS.
Chesaning at Bridgeport
The Indians are my darkhorse, make-some-noise team this season. They were 4-5 last year, but with some talented youngsters, look out for the Indians. Not saying they will win the Mid-Michigan Conference, but they might surprise some people. The Bearcats were 0-9 last season. Pick: Chesaning.
Durand at Laingsburg
This is a toss-up. Durand had a good season in 2021, posting a 6-4 record and earning a playoff berth. Laingsburg was oh-so-close to making the playoff field themselves with a 5-4 mark. Tough pick here, but I think the Railroaders pull this one out in a nail-biter. Watch for ‘Pack QB Ty Randall to have a strong year. That kid can definitely spin the football. Pick: Durand.
Lumen Christi at New Lothrop
Wow. What a Week 1 matchup. No one can say the Hornets and coach Clint Galvas duck anyone. Anybody, any time, anywhere. Lumen Christi was 11-2 last year, and notched a win over New Lothrop on their way to a deep playoff run, eventually falling to Lawton. They are not a team to be overlooked. The Hornets also had a successful year, going 7-4 and notching a revenge playoff win over Montrose, which beat them earlier in the season. They had the misfortune of running into eventual state champ Pewamo-Westphalia in the second round of the playoffs. For any other program, that’s a fantastic year. But not New Lothrop, where championships are almost expected. This year, with most of their starters returning, the Hornets are on a mission. New Lothrop always has the coaching and talent to threaten for a state championship. This will be a tough matchup for Galvas’ boys, but if they prevail at home, they would put the rest of the state on notice. Hats off to Galvas and the Hornets — they will play anybody, and usually win. Watch for a very, very close game here. Pick: New Lothrop.
Morrice at MP Sacred Heart
The Orioles want everyone to know they plan on throwing the ball more this year. Coach Kendall Crockett is a very good coach, and if that’s what they do, it will work. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart put up a 7-3 record last year, but Morrice has too much talent and coaching. Morrice is a machine. Pick: Morrice.
Perry at Clawson
Perry is looking to build on a 4-5 season in 2021. Unfortunately, Clawson was a solid 7-3 last year and is playing at home. Pick: Clawson.
Frankenmuth vs. Goodrich
Sorry, Goodrich. Frankenmuth, 13-1 last season, is good enough to pencil into the playoffs and will make a deep run. Pick: Frankenmuth.
