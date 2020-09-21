OTISVILLE — Nick Folwer ran for 110 yards and four touchdowns as Chesaning topped Otisville LakeVille 41-6 Friday.
Fowler also threw for 57 yards and a touchdown pass to Sam Princinsky. Alex Thiel added 99 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while Tyler Sager ran for 40 yards and a score.
Adrian Esquivel and Nick Fowler recovered fumbles for the Indians, while Princinsky and Sager each had interceptions.
