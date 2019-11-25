PERRY — Perry senior guard Alyssa Welsh has been an athlete as long as she can remember.
“Ever since my grandma gave me a basketball when I was 7 or 6 I’ve been playing,” she said.
Welsh has become a force to be reckoned with for Perry girls basketball. Going into her senior season, she has already scored 851 points and holds Perry’s school record for career 3-pointers with 134.
What has impressed Ramblers head coach Tim Beebe the most about Welsh is how coachable she is. Beebe commended how tirelessly she has worked to improve her game over the years.
“All I did freshman year was shoot the ball like I didn’t really know how to drive and find the open player,” Welsh said. “Through sophomore and junior year I really worked on creating my shot and really learning how to look for my players on the court.”
But, Beebe says there still some more skills that he wants Welsh to hone in ahead of the season.
“This year we’re trying to get her to take over when the team needs it,” he said. “(I’m) very excited to see (what she can do) this year.”
Welsh returned praise to her coach while reflecting on her high school career.
“I loved (playing for Perry); coach is amazing; never does anything wrong,” she said. “I’ve always loved being on the court (here). I couldn’t picture myself doing anything else.”
One of her favorite high school basketball performances came last year against Stockbridge. The Ramblers won that game, 51-37.
“I hit my game high of 27 (points) and I was just hitting everything; it was off the charts,” she said.
Barring injury, Welsh will likely become the Ramblers’ all-time leading scorer by the end of the season. She needs 149 points to reach 1,000 for her career and 224 to pass school record holder Kesley Finch (1,075). She’s averaged just under 284 points a season for her three-year career.
Welsh will continue her basketball career after graduating in the spring. She signed a letter of intent to play for the Saginaw Valley State Nov. 18. When she was offered a scholarship by SVSU, Welsh was caught off guard.
“I went to an SVSU and we were just playing five vs. five and towards the end they pulled me aside and gave me the offer,” she said. “I was just kind of shocked, like I had no idea (it was coming) and I thought I wasn’t really playing that good.”
Welsh says she plans to study something that will help her give back to the community that gave her so much.
“I will major in physical education with a minor in coaching,” said Welsh.“I want to give back what I got from my coaches.”
And as for her final season Welsh’s goal is to keep improving.
“I just want to be an all-around player, being able to score, pass, rebound and find my teammates is my goal.”
