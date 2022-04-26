ELSIE — Evalyn Cole scored four times to lead Ovid-Elsie’s girls soccer team past Byron, 7-0, Monday.
Kalista Bancroft, Caitlyn Walter and Hadley Bukantis also scored for the Marauders, who honored their seniors and parents.
Ava Bates made one save for the Marauders (6-1, 3-0 MMAC).
Pearl Schmidt made 17 saves for Byron (2-6-1, 1-2-1), surrendering six goals. Mya Foster made three saves and allowed one goal.
Laingsburg 2, Olivet 0
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg defeated visiting Olivet Monday, 2-0, to improve to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
Lorna Strieff scored the first goal of the game on a one-touch goal off a pass from Addison Elkins. It came in the second half.
Addison Rusz scored added an unassisted goal for the final margin.
Clio 5, Owosso 0
CLIO — Clio defeated Owosso, 5-0, Monday despite Lilly Usher’s 18 saves.
The Mustangs, who outshot the Trojans 41-2, led 4-0 after the first half.
“Our entire backline played a solid game, especially after going down by four in the first half,” Owosso coach Chris Bird.
Owosso fell to 2-4 overall.
Fenton 5, Corunna 0
CORUNNA — Fenton scored two goals in the first half and three in the second to capture a 5-0 victory over Corunna Monday.
Senior captains Madilyn Spigelmyre and Meagan Wise turned in strong defensive performances for the Cavaliers, noted head coach Kyle Gregoricka.
Splitting time in goal for Corunna were Oliva Karanja and Adrianna Young-Smith.
