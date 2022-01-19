ITHACA — Chesaning, bolstered by four weight-class champions, finished second at Saturday’s Ithaca Invitational.
Lane Miller was first for the Indians at 171 pounds. Miller defeated Noah Risner of Ithaca 14-5 in the finals.
Kayden Witt was first for Chesaning at 215 pounds. Witt pinned Cody Chalco of Chesaning in the title match.
Quinton Everett of Chesaning was first at 103 pounds. He pinned Coy Schaefer of Bullock Creek for the championship.
Connor Everett was first for Chesaning at 135. Everett gained a major decision over Max Spiess of Ovid-Elsie.
Cody Chalco placed second at 215 while Dakota Obuchowski (119) and Vito Maniaci (160) both finished third.
