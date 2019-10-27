The Argus-Press
GOODELLS — Both Byron cross country teams qualified for the Division 3 state finals at Michigan International Speedway.
The Byron girls repeated as regional champions Saturday while scoring 28 points at Goodells. The Eagles ran 35 points ahead of second-place Richmond.
Allissa Ash ran second individually for Byron in 18:56.9 while teammate Olivia Krejci ran third in 19:58.5. Hunter Luke finished sixth in 20:49.1 and Emily Williams ran eighth in 21:40.7.
The Byron boys placed third with 71 points while locking up the final state-qualifying team berth. The Eagles were just one point behind second place Memphis (70).
Elisha Huggins ran sixth in 17:57.0. Hubert Ash ran eighth (18:02.9) and Nick Hormann was 10th in 18:09.2.
Boys Division 3 Regionals
Goodells County Park
Team standings: 1. Madison Heights Bishop Foley 40; 2. Memphis 70; 3. Byron 71
Race Results
1. Tyler Carlson (Memphis) 16:41.6
6. Elisha Huggins (Byron) 17:57.0
8. Hubert Ash (Byron) 18:02.9
10. Nick Hormann (Byron) 18:09.2
Girls Division 3 Regionals
Goodells County Park
Team standings: 1. Byron 28; 2. Richmond 63; 3. University Liggett 85
Race Results
1. Maddy Bean (Richmond) 18:24.4
2. Allissa Ash (Byron) 18:56.9
3. Olivia Krejci (Byron) 19:58.5
6. Hunter Luke (Byron) 20:49.1
8. Emily Williams (Byron) 21:40.7
