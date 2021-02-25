MORRICE — Sarah Marvin, sitting 15 points shy of the school’s all-time scoring record, needed less than one half Wednesday against Morrice to reach the top of the list.
Marvin tied Calla Bartlett at 1,116 career points, then swished a 3-pointer from the right wing with 2 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter and cemented herself in the Byron record book.
“It definitely makes it a little bit cooler,” Marvin said of the record-breaking shot. “I had a really good pass from Makenna (Clement) to set that up.”
The first-team All-Stater finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals as No. 7-ranked Byron (7-0) defeated Morrice 63-19 in nonconference play.
Marvin now has 1,127 career points and ranks 13th all-time in the area. Only two other Byron girls basketball players have scored 1,000 or more career points — Jene Braden (from 2000-2003) with 1,045 and Maylee Hatt (from 2016-19) with 1,020. Bartlett played at Byron from 2010-13
Play continued after Marvin set the record, but with 1:24 left in the half and Byron leading 39-19, Morrice public address announcer Andrew Flynn announced to the crowd Marvin had set a new Byron career scoring record.
“I knew I was getting close,” Marvin said. “It was a nice feeling, but obviously I couldn’t do it without my team so I’m just really thankful for them.”
Marvin said the scoring milestone was even more significant since she had a front row seat to watch Bartlett shine on the court.
“I was the manager on the high school team that she played with and I went and watched her a few times at college (Goshen College in Goshen, Indiana), and so we were good family friends,” Marvin said. “It’s really cool to celebrate that record.”
Byron coach Theresa Marvin, Sarah’s mother, said the senior cares much more about team goals than any individual achievements.
“I don’t know if she was really focused on it,” coach Marvin said. “She had told me before that she was hoping more to get 1,000 rebounds than 1,000 points. I’m sure she’s probably close to that (rebounding) record too, and honestly for assists — she’s close to 400 assists.”
Byron led 41-19 at halftime and held Morrice scoreless for the entire second half. The Orioles dropped their second straight after losing Monday to Durand and fell to 4-2 overall.
“I thought it was generally just a good game,” Theresa Marvin said. “Our defense got a little lax in the first quarter but we really tightened it up in the second half. We were moving the ball well and we were pushing in transition.”
Makayla Clement, a Byron senior guard/forward who is also closing in on 1,000-career points, finished Wednesday’s game with 21 points, five steals and three assists. Clement, an All-Stater last year, now has 913 points but complimented her teammate for getting the scoring record.
“She’s normally the one who gives me assists, because I’m always out there running the court, just like tonight,” Clement said. “It’s just so cool to watch her get these accomplishments her senior year, especially when we actually get a season this year.”
Becky Marvin scored seven points for the Eagles with four rebounds and three steals, while Makenna Clement had six points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Morrice’s leading scorers were Aubrey Rogers and Marlaina Ash, each with four points. Junior Savannah Miles cleared a team-high seven rebounds wtih Rogers, Kaylee McGowan and Mallory Munro each grabbing six . Abi Beem had four assists with Rogers and Makenzie Doerner each coming up with two steals.
Rogers, a Morrice freshman, said it was a loss that her team can learn from and improve on.
“They were really big and we’re a small team,” Rogers said. “I think we played our best but we just need to improve and get better. This game was just a good opportunity for us to work hard, play as a team and get better.”
NOTES: Byron’s girls basketball team will be traveling to play Ovid-Elsie this Friday. The schedule change came after New Lothrop announced that it was putting its athletic teams on pause for a week due to COVID-19 concerns. Byron had been originally scheduled to face the Hornets Friday.
Byron scoring: MaryAnn Montgomery 1 0-0 3, Sarah Marvin 10 5-5 26, Makayla Clement 9 2-4 21, Becky Marvin 3 1-2 7, Makenna Clement 3 0-0 6.
Morrice scoring: Allison Buck 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Doerner 0 1-2 1, Kaylee McGowan 0 2-2 2, Abi Beem 1 0-0 2, Savannah Miles 1 0-0 2, Sydney Wyzga 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Rogers 2 0-0 4, Marlaina Ash 2 0-0 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.