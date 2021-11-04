Chesaning alumna Karissa Ferry had five kills, seven digs and a block to help Grand Rapids Community College beat Mott Community College in four sets to win the Michigan Community College Athletic Association championship Saturday.
The Raiders won 25-22, 21-25, 30-28 and 25-17. The team will play at 8 p.m. tonight in the Great Lakes District B Tournament in Port Huron.
Ferry, who will play basketball for the Raiders this winter, also had one dig, one kill and one block in a 3-0 win Oct. 28 over Lansing Community College.
VOLLEYBALL
Makayla Koenig, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — Koenig played one set in LCC’s 3-0 loss to GRCC Oct. 28.
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — Norris had a career-high 17 digs and added 21 assists, but Western Illinois turned back North Dakota 3-2 Oct. 28. She had 19 assists and nine digs Saturday in a 3-1 loss to St. Thomas as the Fighting Hawks’ winless streak stretched to 23 matches.
FOOTBALL
Ryan Brady, SVSU head coach (Chesaning) — The Cardinals improved to 6-3 on the season with a 24-3 win Saturday at Davenport.
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Annese’s top-ranked Bulldogs moved to 8-0 with a comfortable 44-24 win Saturday against Northern Michigan.
Sam Roose, Olivet College (Owosso) — The Comets’ offense kept Roose plenty busy Saturday as the kicker made all seven extra point attempts in a 49-7 rout of Kalamazoo College. Roose also had eight kickoffs, averaging 56.6 yards, with one touchback.
Trent Devereaux (Chesaning), Hunter Sanderson and Brodie Crim (Perry), Alma College — Devereaux started at quarterback Saturday in a 27-3 loss to Hope College. He completed just 1 of 7 passes for 22 yards before being replaced by Jax Kinninger at the end of the second quarter.
Crim got a crack at returns, taking four kickoffs back for 112 yards and two punts for 20 yards. Sanderson was listed as a participant.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kayla Crawford, Lansing CC — Crawford was third in a 1-2-3 Stars sweep of the podium Sunday as LCC dominated the MCCAA Cross Country Championships. Crawford finished in 19 minutes, 18.7 seconds. LCC won the team title easily with 19 points, besting GRCC (45). The Stars placed six runners in the top 10.
Emme Koutz, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Koutz paced the Bulldogs in 26th overall (24:16.2) Saturday at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Championships at Saint Mary’s College. The Bulldogs took seventh as a team.
Kaitlyn Hankins and Jenna Goodrich, Mott CC (Byron) — The teammates finished 38th and 39th, respectively at the MCCAA meet. Hannkins clocked in at 26:42.9 and Goodrich timed 26:48.3.
Ryan Schwab, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — Schwab was 91st at the Horizon League Championships Saturday in 29:28. The Titans were 10th.
SWIMMING
Ross Raatz, Northern Michigan (Owosso) — Raatz was fifth in both the 1-and 3-meter diving events Friday as NMU fell to Grand Valley State. He was fourth in the same two events Saturday against Saginaw Valley State, a 137-104 win.
Mallory Irelan, Northern Michigan (Owosso) — Irelan took fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (25.72 seconds) in the women’s meet against SVSU. She also swam a leg of the 200-yard medley relay, which took fifth. Against Grand Valley, Ireland and the 200 freestyle relay team came in sixth in 1:45.81.
SOCCER
Myia Danek and Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Danek started in goal Oct. 27 and made five saves in a 3-2 overtime win over rival Detroit. Wilsey started on defense and played 50 minutes in the contest. The Golden Grizzlies begin the Horizon League Tournament today in Wisconsin against Northern Kentucky.
Adam Dahl, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Owosso) — Dahl saw six minutes of action Saturday as the Cardinals ended their season with a 5-1 loss to Aquinas College.
Amay Ciszewski, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Byron) — Ciszewski played49 minutes in Concorida’s 4-0 loss to Northwestern Ohio in the WHAC Tournament quarterfinals. She logged 59 minutes in Concordia’s 2-0 loss to Lourdes Oct. 27 and played all 90 minutes Saturday in a 2-1 loss to Aquinas.
Emily Williams, Lawrence Tech (Byron) — Williams played one minute at the end of the first half Wednesday in LTU’s 2-1 double overtime win over Madonna in the quarterfinals of the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament. She played 14 minutes Saturday in a 4-0 win over Indiana tech and 4 minutes Oct. 27 against Cornerstone, a 2-1 victory. The Blue Devils play in the WHAC semifinals Saturday against Northwestern Ohio.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage played 11 minutes and had one assist in Madonna’s 68-66 season-opening win Saturday over Wilberforce (Ohio).
Cole Mieske, Alma College (Corunna) — The 2021 Argus-Press Player of the Year grabbed one rebound in three minutes during Alma’s season-opening 88-51 loss Sunday against Lake Superior State.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lauren Barton, Indiana Tech (Ovid-Elsie) — Barton played seven minutes and scored two points Tuesday in a 110-38 win over Miami (Indiana) University.
Gracie Nowak, Mid Michigan College (Morrice) — The Lakers opened their season Wednesday against Delta College with a 66-61 loss. No individual stats were reported for MMC.
