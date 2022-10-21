Ihm drives Owosso rally

Owosso senior Kendall Ihm follows through on a serve Wednesday vs. visiting Goodrich at Owosso High School.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

CLIO — Owosso senior right side hitter/setter Kendall Ihm recorded her 1,000th career kill, but the Trojans lost a five-set battle to Flint Metro Stars Division co-champion Clio Wednesday.

Clio edged Owosso 22-25, 25-18, 14-25, 26-24, 15-10. The Mustangs finished 8-2 in league play to share the Stars Division crown with Lake Fenton.

