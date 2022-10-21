CLIO — Owosso senior right side hitter/setter Kendall Ihm recorded her 1,000th career kill, but the Trojans lost a five-set battle to Flint Metro Stars Division co-champion Clio Wednesday.
Clio edged Owosso 22-25, 25-18, 14-25, 26-24, 15-10. The Mustangs finished 8-2 in league play to share the Stars Division crown with Lake Fenton.
Ihm, a 6-foot standout who has committed to play at Saginaw Valley State University, reached No. 1,000 in the first set and finished the night with 16 kills, four blocks, 15 assists and seven digs.
The Trojans were also bolstered by junior Peyton Spicer, with seven kills, six digs and three blocks, and senior Brielle Sovis, with 20 digs, seven kills and seven aces. Junior Reese Thayer added 27 assists and 10 digs.
Owosso finished conference play with a 5-5 record and will face Swartz Creek at home next Wednesday in a Flint Metro crossover tilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.