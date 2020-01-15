BURTON — Zena Latunski had a career-high 15 points with 10 rebounds and Morrice beat Burton Bendle 56-22 Tuesday.
Abi Beam scored 13 points and Gracie Nowak scored 12 points with six steals and three assists for the Orioles (6-1, 5-0 Genesee Area Conference.
Bendle fell to 2-4 overall and 1-4 in the GAC despite Madison Woods’ 12 points.
Chesaning 49, Montrose 7
CHESANING — Sidnee Struck had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Chesaning stormed past Montrose to stay one game back of league-leading Byron.
The Indians (7-1, 5-1 MMAC) got nine points and four steals from Haylei Drope while Karissa Ferry had eight points and two assists. Julia Bishop had six points, two steals and two assists.
Seventh-ranked Byron (6-0 MMAC) beat Chesaning 48-32 Dec. 20. The teams meet again Jan. 31 at Byron.
Montrose fell to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in the MMAC.
Durand 62, LakeVille 18
DURAND — Jordyn Lawrence scored a career-high 22 points and Durand got a boost from a returning Kennedy Pawloski in a 62-18 rout of Otisville LakeVille.
Pawloski returned from an ankle injury and scored 12 points. Jessica Winslow also scored 12 points — also a career-high — and had 12 rebounds for a double-double, adding three blocked shots. It was her first career double-double.
Durand improved to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the MMAC. LakeVille fell to 0-9 and 0-5.
Ovid-Elsie 63, Mt. Morris 24
MT. MORRIS — Lauren Barton shot 11-for-13 from the floor and scored 25 points with 11 rebounds and Ovid-Elsie cruised past Mt. Morris 63-24 Tuesday.
Caitlyn Walter had 10 points and three steals as 10 players scored for the Marauders (7-3, 4-2 MMAC).
Tristin Ziola grabbed eight rebounds and Kiah Longoria had six points, six rebounds and three assists.
Mt. Morris fell to 2-6 and 2-5 in the MMAC.
Linden 43, Owosso 32
LINDEN — Reyn Tuttle scored 15 points for Owosso but Linden topped the Trojans 43-32 Tuesday.
Sierra Crugher added seven points for Owosso (0-8).
Linden (2-6) was led by 18 points from Alexcis Parker. Paige Leedle scored 13 for the Eagles.
Welsh, who crossed the 1,000 career points milestone Friday against Maple Valley, is now tied with Laingsburg’s Jodi Palmer at 1,035 on the all-time area scoring list. She moved past Byron’s Maylee Hatt (1,020) and New Lothrop alums Ashley Wendling (1,019) and Kim Fisher (1,031).
Olivet 44, Perry 33
OLIVET — Olivet defeated Perry by 11 points, according to the team’s Twitter account.
Alyssa Welsh scored 19 points for the Ramblers (4-4, 2-2 Greater Lansing Activities Conference) and Katie Kiger had eight. Welsh
Both teams now stand 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference.
MORRICE 56, BENDLE 22
MORRICE (6-1, 5-0 GAC): Gracie Nowak 4 4-5 12, Kaylee McGowan 0 0-2 0, Jenna O’Berry 1 0-0 3, Abi Beam 6 0-0 13, Allison Buck 1 0-0 2, Zena Latunski 6 2-2 15, Olivia Riley 2 0-0 6, Mandy Miller 1 1-2 3, Marlaina Ash 0 2-6 2. Totals: 21 9-17 56.
BENDLE (2-4, 1-4 GAC): Madison Woods 12 points. Totals: 9 2-2 22.
Morrice 15 15 17 9 — 56
Bendle 0 2 8 12 — 22
3-Point Goals: Bendle 2 (Woods 2). Morrice 5 (Riley 2, O’Berry 1, Beam 1, Latunski 1). Rebounds: Morrice (Latunski 10). Assists: Morrice (Nowak 3, Miller 3). Steals: Morrice (Nowak 6, O’Berry 4).
DURAND 62, LAKEVILLE 18
LAKEVILLE (0-9, 0-5): No stats available
DURAND (3-5, 2-4): Jordyn Lawrence 8 4-7 22, Jessica Winslow 6 0-0 12,Kennedy Pawloski 5 1-2 12, Maddie Raley 1 3-4 5 Totals: 26 13-26 62.
LakeVille 4 8 3 3 — 18
Durand 13 16 19 14 — 62
Rebounds: Durand (Winslow 12). Assists: Durand (Sydney Leydig 2). Steals: Durand (Raley 3). Blocked Shots: Durand (Winslow 3).
CHESANING 49, MONTROSE 7
MONTROSE (2-5, 1-1): No stats available
CHESANING (7-1, 6-1): Sidnee Struck 12, Haylei Drope 9, Karissa Ferry 8, Julia Bishop 6 Totals: 49.
Montrose 2 0 3 2 — 7
Chesaning 15 18 12 4 — 49
Rebounds: Chesaning 36 (Struck 12). Assists: Chesaning 15 (Drope 4). Steals: Chesaning 17 (Coon 4). Blocked Shots: Chesaning 4.
OVID-ELSIE 63, MT. MORRIS 24
OVID-ELSIE (7-3, 4-2 MMAC): Kalista Bancroft 1 1-2 3, Kiah Longoria 1 4-9 6, Alexis Kusnier 0 1-4 1, Tristin Ziola 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Walter 4 2-4 10, Kaylee Hall 2 0-2 4, Braylon Byrnes 1 2-2 4, Lauren Barton 11 3-6 25, Madison Cunningham 1 0-2 2, Allison Reppenhagen 3 0-0 6. Totals: 25 13-31 63.
MT. MORRIS (2-6, 2-5 MMAC): Totals: 11 0-0 24.
O-E 13 25 15 10 — 63
Mt. Morris 5 7 4 8 — 24
3-Point Goals: Mt. Morris 2. Ovid-Elsie (none). Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie (Barton 11, Ziola 8, Cunningham 8). Assists: Ovid-Elsie 11 (Longoria 3). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 18 (Bancroft 4, Barton 4). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Essie (Reppenhagen 2).
