The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, coached by Corunna alum Tony Annese, proved too much for the visiting Lakers, cruising to a 54-20 victory in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. Ferris piled up 532 yards of total offense and forced five Laker turnovers. Quarterback Jared Bernhardt accounted for four touchdowns.
The teams previously met Oct. 16 in Allendale, with the Bulldogs holding on for a 35-28 win.
Ferris will host Northwest Missouri State at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Division II quarterfinals.
FOOTBALL
Evan Morris, Michigan State (Ovid-Elsie) — With starting placekicker Matt Coghlin banged up, Morris suited up for the first time this season in Saturday’s 30-27 victory over Penn State. Morris handled kickoff duties, kicking four times for 223 yards. Morris had moved to tight end earlier this year after sporadically handling kickoffs as a redshirt freshman.
SOCCER
Morgan Chamberlain, Great Lakes Christian College (Perry) — Chamberlain started in the National Christian College Athletic Association national championship game Nov. 20, as GLCC captured its first national title with a 2-1 victory over Arlington Baptist.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Gabe Hawes, Saginaw Valley State (Laingsburg) — Hawes had two points in his season debut Sunday, a 92-57 rout of GLCC.
Greg Mitchell, Hope College (Laingsburg) — The Flying Dutchmen beat Cornerstone 74-69 Friday and lost 79-75 Saturday to Aquinas, falling to 3-2 on the year.
