CHESANING — Tyler Sager fired another no-hitter Thursday with 14 strikeouts and one walk as Chesaning’s baseball team breezed to a 6-0 victory over Birch Run to start the day.
The Indians then got another pitching gem in the nightcap as Lucas Powell tossed a two-hit shutout over five innings as Chesaning won 11-0. Powell struck out two and walked two.
Sager gave up just two base runners. The first came on a high pop up between third and the outfield grass that was ruled an error. He also walked one batter in the fifth. Otherwise, the senior right-hander kept Birch Run off balance with his curve, changeup and fastball.
He didn’t quite have his fastest velocity against the Panthers, but said his other pitches made up for it.
“They didn’t have the (radar) gun on me today but it was lower than normal,” Sager said. “My curveball was working pretty well and I had a couple of good changeups too.”
Robert Sager, Chesaning’s head coach and father of Tyler, said he made up for the lack of velocity with off-speed pitches.
“His off-speed pitches were really good today,” Robert Sager said. “He can throw 88 or 89 (mph). It wasn’t there today, but he had good command. That’s the big thing. He’s able to hit his spots pretty well.”
The senior hurler has allowed just one earned run this season. He also threw a five-inning no-hitter against Otisville LakeVille April 25 and a three-inning hitless game against Durand Tuesday.
Chesaning (12-1-1) took a 1-0 lead in Game 1 in the second inning. Brady Sager drew a walk, took second on a wild pitch, stole third and came home on Max Volk’s infield ground out.
The Indians made it a 2-0 lead in the third. Tyler Sager drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on Logan Fulk’s walk and pinch runner Keighan Stoddard scored on an infield error.
Chesaning expanded the lead to 5-0 in the fifth. Nash Wendling singled, Eli Escamilla walked and Logan Fulk singled to set up a three-run double by Lucas Rumisek.
“That was a huge hit,” Robert Sager said. “We’ve been waiting for him to break out in practice and he really hasn’t hit too hard in games, but he finally caught one in a game.”
Wendling tacked on a run-scoring single in the sixth.
The Indians, who only had four hits, took advantage of eight walks by three different Birch Run pitchers.
In Game 2, it was Powell’s turn to shine on the rubber. The junior right-hander had a no-hitter going until the fourth when Dom Huyck stung a leadoff single for Birch Run. The only other Panther hit came in the fifth on another single.
“That was great to see Lucas pitch well like that today,” Robert Sager said. “He’s pitched a couple of times this year and he’s struggled. He pitched really well today. He was throwing curveballs, his changeup and fastballs. We work a lot on hitting our spots and he was hitting his spots. When we do that, then we’re pretty solid pitching-wise.”
Powell said he felt confident on the mound.
“I had a bad start the first time I went out there,” Powell said. “I just wanted to go out there and react and throw a solid outing today. And that’s what I did.”
Chesaning totaled 10 hits, with Wendling batting 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.
“Nash has been just ripping the ball for us all year,” Robert Sager said. “Right now he’s leading the team in batting average and, at the plate, the ball looks like a beach ball to him right now.”
Tyler Sager batted 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Chesaning scored four runs in the first in Game 2 and added one in the second, one in the third and five more in the fourth.
“We playing very confidently right now,” Nash said. “We’re deep pitching-wise.”
