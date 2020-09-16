BYRON — New Lothrop made a clean sweep of the first of three Mid-Michigan Activities Conference cross country jamborees Tuesday.
The Hornet boys, led by first-place finisher Carson Hersch (16 minutes, 2 seconds), scored 28 points to race past Chesaning (54), Montrose (62), Ovid-Elsie (95), Byron (143), Mt. Morris (150) and LakeVille (184).
New Lothrop’s Cole Yaros ran fourth in 17:22, while Hornet Drew Kohlmann (sixth, 18:02), Ryan Heslip (seventh, 18:25) and Aaron Vincke (tenth, 19:40) were also in the top 10.
Chesaning featured Levi Maier (fifth, 17:59), Addison James (eighth, 19:00) and Jaden James (ninth, 19:18).
Byron’s Nick Hormann was 14th (20:18), while Ovid-Elsie’s Ryan Gavenda ran 16th (20:22).
In the girls competition, New Lothrop — led by winner Clara Krupp — was first with 39 points. Byron and Ovid-Elsie each scored 74, but the Eagles placed second with the tiebreaker. Montrose ran fourth (79) with Chesaning (95), LakeVille (no official score) and Durand (no official score) rounding out the field.
Krupp won the race in 20:36, with Paige Allard of Montrose second in 21:31.
Alexis Spitzley of Ovid-Elsie checked in third (21:42). Chesaning’s Taylor Bailey was fifth (22:56). The top 10 was completed by Raven Paris of Byron (23:10), New Lothrop’s Josie Bauman (23:41) and Lindsey Wendling (23:56), Durand’s Meghan McPherson (23:58) and Kaia Spiess of Ovid-Elsie (24:08).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.