Ovid-Elsie’s Evan Morris looks like he’s Michigan State’s guy when it comes to kickoffs.
Morris once again handled kickoffs for the Spartans in Saturday’s 10-7 upset loss to Arizona State after initially debuting against Western Michigan in Week 2.
As MSU only had one scoring drive, he didn’t get much work, kicking off to start the second half and after MSU’s fourth-quarter touchdown. His first kick went for a touchback; the second was returned 20 yards by ASU’s Frank Darby to the 35-yard-line.
He seems to have a firm grasp on the job after being listed as the co-starter last week with sophomore Cole Hahn. Morris is listed as the sole starter for Saturday’s tilt at Northwestern.
As for placekicker, Matt Coghlin appears to still be in good standing with the coaching staff despite missing three field goals against the Sun Devils. Hahn is listed as the primary backup at kicker.
“You’re going to miss some … He was entitled to a miss or so,” head coach Mark Dantonio said earlier this week of Coghlin.
That seems like a pretty solid endorsement, so don’t expect any changes there — that is, unless Coghlin has another bad outing.
FOOTBALL
Aidan Harrison, Missouri (New Lothrop) — Harrison made his debut for Missouri in the Tigers’ 50-0 rout Saturday of Southeast Missouri State. He was listed only as a participant and didn’t register any stats, so it is unclear how much he actually played.
Jack Lawrence, Alma College (Byron) — Lawrence started at linebacker and recovered two fumbles, adding a pair of tackles and a pass breakup in Alma’s 35-7 win Saturday over Manchester. His first fumble recovery came with 10:55 to go in the second quarter after Patrick Hite stripped Manchester quarterback Austin Roberts on a scramble. Lawrence, who had been trailing the play, fell on the loose ball. His second recovery came with 6:19 to play in the game when Roberts couldn’t corral a high snap.
Taylor Jackson, Kalamazoo College (Corunna) — Jackson started at linebacker and was the Hornets’ leading tackler in Saturday’s 31-17 loss to Greenville, recording 11 stops. He was credited with 1 1/2 tackles for loss.
Gavin Barnes, Saginaw Valley State (Owosso) — Barnes got the start at tight end Saturday in SVSU’s 35-20 victory over Tiffin. He made a 2-yard catch in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals, led by first-year head coach Ryan Brady (Chesaning), improved to 2-0 on the season.
Clayton Lynn, Michigan Tech (Durand/Swartz Creek HS) — Lynn had three tackles, one of for a loss, in Tech’s 24-19 victory Saturday against McKendree.
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Senior quarterback Jayru Campbell threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs improved to 2-0 with a 62-28 rout Saturday of Central Washington.
VOLLEYBALL
Meredith Norris, Michigan State (Corunna) — Norris powered 11 kills, nine digs, two blocks and two aces in a Sept. 12 win over Oakland. She had five kills, nine digs and two blocks in Sunday’s win over North Carolina.
Maya Ferland and Sophia Streiff, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — Ferland had 11 kills and five blocks Sept. 12 as LCC turned back Jackson College in four sets. Streiff played one set in that match.
Caitlyn Kane, Lake Superior State (Laingsburg) — Kane totaled seven kills, two digs and three blocks Friday and Saturday as the Lakers competed in a conference crossover with schools from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. LSSU went 1-3 on the weekend.
CROSS COUNTRY
Courtney Krupp, Michigan State (New Lothrop) — Krupp took 49th in 23 minutes, 10.7 seconds Friday at the MSU Spartan Invitational.
Katelyn Feldpausch, Michigan Tech (Corunna) — Feldpausch was 147th (25:05.9) at MSU.
Kayla Crawford, Lansing CC (Perry) — The freshman placed 253rd (28:40.7) at MSU.
Blake Watson, St. Leo University (Corunna) — Watson placed 113th (28:30.7) Friday at the Florida Mountain Dew Invitational.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Chelsie Smith, Olivet College (Laingsburg/St. Johns HS) — Smith recorded her second assist of the year, getting the helper on Lauren Maybee’s second-half goal in Sunday’s 2-0 shutout of North Central (Ill.).
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey started against both Western Michigan Sept. 12 and Michigan State Sunday for the Golden Grizzlies. She recorded a shot on goal against the Broncos.
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller started at midfield and was credited with a shot in Saturday’s 8-0 drubbing of Kellogg Community College.
MEN’S SOCCER
Tyler Deese, Adrian College (Corunna) — Deese entered as a sub in the 74th minute Saturday in a 2-1 victory over Michigan-Dearborn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.