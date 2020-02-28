Hunter Berecz continues to throw well for the Northwood men’s track and field team.
The Byron alumnus won the shot put Feb. 21 at the Saginaw Valley State Tune-up, firing off a first-place throw of 16.26 meters. He also took third in the weight throw, with a distance of 17.28 meters.
His Northwood teammate — and fellow Byron alum — Jessica Marvin was fifth in the weight throw for the women (16.79). Corunna’s Lexi Mort, competing for the host Cardinals, also had a good showing, placing third in the long jump (5.18 meters) and seventh in the 60 hurdles (9.81 seconds).
TRACK AND FIELD
Brady Frasier, Albion College (Chesaning) — Frasier finished seventh in the 60-meter dash Saturday at the Hillsdale Tune-up, clocking in at 7.3 seconds. He was also 12th in the 200 dash (23.94).
Kolten Lauer, Indiana Tech (Perry) — Lauer finished 13th in the weight throw (41 feet, 41/2 inches) Saturday at the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Championships. He placed 17th in the shot put (37-13/4).
Myah Kelly, Davenport University (Corunna) — Kelly was part of a four-way tie for third in the pole vault Friday at the Grand Valley State Tune-Up. She cleared 3.44 meters.
Zach Kuran, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — Kuran was seventh in the 400-meter run (51.88) Feb. 21 at Michigan’s Silverston Invitational.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Hill (Laingsburg) and Erin Witt (Ovid-Elsie), Lansing CC — Hill started and had eight points, nine rebounds and three assists Saturday in the Stars’ 59-41 loss to Ancilla College. Witt scored three points off the bench. Hill had seven points and six rebounds Monday in a reserve role as LCC turned back Lake Michigan College 57-49.
Hill had a double-double Wednesday, scoring 10 points with 13 rebounds in another start — a 72-40 loss to Mid Michigan College. Witt had five points in that contest.
Illa Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller had five points and a rebound in Saturday’s 74-60 win over Alpena Community College. She went 0-for-1 from the floor Wednesday in a 54-44 win over Oakland CC.
Madison Birchmeier, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Corunna) — Birchmeier started and had one rebound and one assist Saturday in a 66-38 win over Cornerstone.
Leah Clough, Jackson College (Corunna) — Clough had three rebounds and an assist Monday in a 91-80 win over Glen Oaks CC.
Cierra Cole, Northwood (Durand) — Cole was listed as having played one minute Saturday in a 77-56 loss to unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Ashland.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Beau LePage, Aquinas College (Durand) — LePage scored three points with two assists Saturday as the Saints ended their season with a 86-71 loss to Indiana Tech. The redshirt senior averaged 3.8 points and started eight games.
Mitchel Skym, Lansing CC (Corunna) — Skym hit two 3-pointers and scored six points in Wednesday’s 95-79 loss to Mid Michigan. He also had two assists. Skym played a few minutes Saturday and Monday as well in wins over Ancilla and Lake Michigan.
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher had two points and two rebounds Saturday as Rochester downed the Blue Devils 73-63.
Matt Mignault, Michigan-Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault scored three points with a rebound Saturday in a 84-73 loss to Madonna. He had two points and an assist in Wednesday’s 80-70 loss to Rochester.
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage had one rebound Wednesday in a 93-66 rout of Siena Heights. He played one minute in Saturday’s win over to Michigan-Dearborn.
Greg Mitchell, Hope College men’s coach (Laingsburg) — Mitchell saw his team’s season end Tuesday with a 83-73 loss to Adrian College in the first round of the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Association Tournament. The Dutchmen finished 12-14.
SOFTBALL
Averi Munro, Alma College (Morrice) — Munro walked and scored a run as Alma opened its season with a 22-1 victory Sunday over Northern Vermont-Johnson.
Parker Viele, Lake Erie College (Byron) — Viele was a pinch runner in both games Saturday as the Storm dropped decisions to Ferris State (15-5) and Bellarmine (2-1) to open the season.
BASEBALL
Jordan Klapko, SVSU (Owosso) — Klapko went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Saturday in a 9-2 loss to Illinois-Springfield.
Duncan Gillett, Davenport (Corunna) — Gillett gave up three runs on five hits in Sunday’s 12-7 win over Missouri S&T. He struck out one and walked one in 12/3 innings.
Keaghan Sutliff, GVSU (Ovid-Elsie) — Sutliff surrendered two runs on two hits in 2/3 of an inning Saturday as Grand Valley fell 10-5 to Ohio Dominican. He struck out one.
WRESTLING
Austin Wolford, Rochester College (New Lothrop) — Wolford took sixth place at 157 pounds Saturday at the Kansas City Athletic Conference/Sooner Athletic Conference championships. Wolford won three matches for the Warriors, who are associate members of the SAC in wrestling — the school competes primarily in the WHAC.
Jacob Spiess, Cleary University (Perry) — Spiess took sixth at the KCAC/SAC tournament at 197 pounds after entering unseeded. He scored a first-round pin, then upset No. 2 seed Chris Jedding of Lourdes, 15-9. He then fell to No. 3 Avery Jaramillo in the semifinals on a 27-second pin.
