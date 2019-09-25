OWOSSO — Corunna’s student section yelled in unison, “We own this court,” after the Cavaliers swept host Owosso 25-15, 25-13, 25-10 Tuesday.
Elizabeth Norris had a lot to do with Corunna’s (11-3-3, 5-0 Flint Metro League) dominance. The North Dakota commit and finalist for Miss Volleyball finished the night with 14 kills, 23 assists and four aces.
Norris said it was the first time she played volleyball on Owosso’s home floor — which the Trojans affectionately call “The Warehouse.” There was a big crowd watching as both teams had their supporters show up.
Norris said it was a bit of a homecoming, seeing old teammates, familiar faces and some extra media attention.
“We’ve been here for basketball and stuff, but being so close to home and all of our people came out to see us, it’s really cool,” she said.
Even in victory, the senior said there are plenty of areas to improve.
“On a scale of 1-to-10, maybe a six,” she said of the team’s performance. “We had a lull and we needed to get up and we didn’t. I mean we had some good plays that connected. We played decent.
“I think we have so much potential and so much athleticism — we just need to get in the gym and work hard and we can really do something special.”
Corunna coach Kari Carnell said the victory was a team effort. Ellie Toney had 13 kills, 12 assists and two blocks. Hannah Hollister had 10 digs and Neele’ge’ Sims had four blocks. Josalyn Stratton had three kills and JaiLia Campos had four digs.
“I think we performed well and we got the job done that we needed to do,” Carnell said. “It was a really good win. I think Elizabeth set the tone early. I think it was a team effort. Our defense performed well and they read some things — off-speed stuff is one of the things we wanted to make sure we took care of right away and we did a nice job in the back row.”
Toney, who powered the final kill in the last game to clinch the victory, said it was almost like a home game.
“The crowd was awesome and couldn’t have done it without all of the cheering and everything. It’s close to home. I think we played well.”
“We’re improving every game,” Hollister said. “And we did a lot of improvements over previous games today.”
Owosso head coach Steve Fitzpatrick gave credit to Corunna, but said his team did not back down from the challenge. The Trojans fell to 0-5 in conference play.
“When we came in, we wanted to make Elizabeth not to tip and go around us,” Fitzpatrick said. “And I thought we did a good job of getting some touches on a lot of her swings. And we got her to tip and roll shots and we didn’t cover very well. She scored on a lot of those. She’s a very talented young lady, but they’ve got a very well-rounded team.”
Harper Newell and Kendall Ihm each had three kills for Owosso. McKenna Sovis added seven assists and joined Claire Agnew with two blocks. Brielle Sovis and Reyn Tuttle each had an ace.
“We did better in hitting and blocking — which is what we’ve been struggling at,” Fitzpatrick said. “We passed really poorly — serve receive and we didn’t cover tips and we didn’t cover roll shots.”
Newell said Owosso is still learning.
“The first half of the season is a little rougher but I think the next half of our season will be a lot better,” Newell said.
CORUNNA def. OWOSSO
25-15, 25-13, 25-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Owosso — Kendall Ihm 3, Harper Newell 3. Corunna — Elizabeth Norris 14, Ellie Toney 13, Josalyn Stratton 3.
Assists: Owosso — McKenna Sovis 7. Corunna — Norris 23, Toney 12.
Blocks: Owosso — Sovis 2, Claire Agnew 2. Corunna — Neele’ge’ Sims 4, Toney 2.
Digs: Corunna — Hannah Hollister 10, JaiLia Campos 4.
Aces: Corunna — Norris 4.
Records: Owosso 0-5 Flint Metro; Corunna 11-3-3, 5-0 Flint Metro.
