BYRON — Morrice’s defense came up with 25 steals Tuesday against Byron. Sophomore forward Aubrey Rogers wasn’t too bad on the offensive end, either.
Rogers recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Orioles defeated the Eagles 41-22.
Four Morrice players had five or more steals. Abi Beem and Makenzie Doerner each had six, while Rogers and Lily Nowak had five apiece to make life miserable for the Byron offense. That defense came in handy on a night when points seemed hard to come by, Morrice coach Doug Doerner said.
“We couldn’t get the lid off the rim tonight,” Doerner said. “We were getting open looks, we just couldn’t put the ball in the hole. I think we kind of hang our hat on our defense. And we play scrappy. We’re not a great shooting team.”
Morrice built a 13-5 lead after the first eight minutes. Hailee Lang and Kierra Conlen each scored four points in the second quarter to get the Eagles back in it as Byron trailed 17-14 at halftime.
Morrice, however pulled away in the second half as Rogers scored 11 of her 15 points. She knocked down 7 of 8 free -throw attempts.
“I feel like we got more shots off (in the second half),” Rogers said. “And we were putting in more work — like we were hustling better. And we showed the effort, it looked like … Our shots weren’t going in as much as we hoped. But we still got the win.”
Morrice opened up a 21-14 lead midway through the third quarter, with Ashley Nixon scoring the lone bucket of the quarter for Byron with 1:45 left in the frame.
Huhn’s 3-pointer pulled Byron to within 27-19 in the fourth quarter, but Makenzie Doerner answered with a three-point play and the Eagles didn’t threaten again.
Doug Doerner said Rogers’ big second half was the tonic he and his team were looking for.
“That’s big for her confidence — for her to step up, being one of the best players on the squad,” Doerner said.
Makenzie Doerner and Beem each added seven points for Morrice, while Nowak scored six.
Conlen and Jordan Huhn each scored six points for Byron, with Huhn also grabbing 11 rebounds. Reese Forgie had seven rebounds and three steals. Joey Seigle and Nixon each had three steals.
Byron (1-1) is going through a rebuilding phase after graduating 1,000-point career scorers Sarah Marvin and Makayla Clement, along with other key players. The Eagles opened the season with a 61-16 win Friday over Brighton Charyl Stockwell Academy.
Byron does not have any seniors — the Eagles have seven juniors, one sophomore and three freshmen on its roster.
“We had a lot of turnovers — probably at least 25,” Byron coach Theresa Marvin said. “But that’s the main thing. We have a very young team — very little varsity experience, obviously. And we’re just building our confidence. I’m happy with that game. Morrice is tough, physical and they brought defensive pressure and that 1-2-2 (zone defense). We’re learning how to handle that better as we go.”
MORRICE SCORING: Lily Nowak 3 0-4 6, Makenzie Doerner 3 1-4 7, Abi Beem 3 0-0 7, Sydney Wyzga 0 2-2 2, Savannah Miles 1 2-2 4, Aubrey Rogers 4 7-8 15, Marlaina Ash 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 12-22 41.
BYRON SCORING: Joey Seigel 0 0-0 0, Olivia Chapman 0 0-0 0, Hailee Lang 2 0-0 4, Kierra Conlen 3 0-0 6, Ashley Nixon 1 1-2 3, Jordan Huhn 2 0-0 6, Reese Forgie 1 1-1 3, Lana Triedel 0 0-0 0, Shiann Bacon 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-3 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.