MARQUETTE — New Lothrop senior wrestler Isiah Pasik remained unbeaten, winning the 285-pound weight class at Saturday’s Marquette Challenge.
Pasik, the defending state champion in Division 4, edged previously unbeaten Jordan Kaat of Grandville 1-0 in the championship match. Pasik, 4-0 on the day and now 9-0 overall, recorded pins in his first three matches.
Teammate Grayson Orr captured runner-up honors at 215 pounds. Orr reached the finals at 215 but lost 8-6 in overtime to Mason Wells of Pulaski (Wisconsin).
New Lothrop finished fifth out of 12 schools with 152 points. Pulaski was first with 230, followed by Grandville (213), Gaylord (1801/2) and Mason (180).
Placing fourth for New Lothrop were Hunter Wolf (103), Daven Lockwood (119), Caleb Sharp (130) and Colton Symons (171). Placing sixth for the Hornets were Parker Noonan (135) and Alex Mulcahy (189).
Everetts first for Chesaning
REMUS — Quinton Everett and Connor Everett both captured first-place honors for Chesaning at Saturday’s 23-school Joe Loren Memorial Invitational at Chippewa Hills High School.
Chesaning placed fourth with 136 points. Whitehall was first (2671/2) and was trailed by Kingsley (196) and Midland (1461/2).
Quinton Everett won the 103-pound weight class title with a 13-1 major decision win over Lakeview’s Cameron Perez. Connor Everett won the 135-pound division with a 1-0 decision over Justin Grahn of Kingsley.
Brenden Quackenbush (285) was fourth for Chesaning. Dakota Obuchowski (119), Lane Miller (171) and Cody Chalco (215) were all fifth-place finishers.
Chesaning was coming off dual-meet victories over Hemlock (58-18) and Carrollton (73-3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Corunna 75, Montrose 33
CORUNNA — Tarick Bower scored 16 points, Wyatt Bower and Peyton Termeer added 13 each to spark Corunna past visiting Montrose in the Battle of the Midway boys basketball tournament Saturday night.
The Cavaliers (1-3) got three 3-pointers from Will Walter, who finished with nine points.
Montrose (0-3) was led by 18 points from Monte Missentzis.
CORUNNA SCORING: Chase Bone 1 0-0 2, Logan Roka 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Bower 5 3-4 13, Dylan Quirk 2 0-2 4, Tarick Bower 7 2-2 16, Will Walter 3 0-0 9, Peyton Termeer 5 1-2 13, Braylon Socia 2 2-3 7, Zack Pickler 1 1-2 3, Jaden Edington 2 2-4 6. Totals 29 11-19 75.
MONTROSE SCORING: Monte Missentzis 3 10-11 18. Totals 7 16-28 33.
BOWLING
Owosso boys top Fenton
CLARKSTON — Owosso senior Brett Czarnopys rolled games of 220 and 231 at Cherry Hill Lanes and the Trojans’ boys bowlers defeated Fenton 27-3 Saturday.
Owosso (2-2) dominated in total pins, 1,772 to 1,490.
Kevin Laskowski bowled games of 182 and 199. Camden Caswell rolled a 193 and Zach Weiler had games of 170 and 170.
On the girls side, Fenton turned back Owosso 21-9.
Taylar Eiseler led Owosso with a 206 game. Lily Kelley bowled a 167 while Zoie Brandt rolled a 147.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.