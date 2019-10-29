DEWITT — Both the Morrice boys and girls cross country teams qualified for the MHSAA Lower Peninsula finals at Saturday’s Division 4 regionals in DeWitt
The boys finished in second place with 69 points. Their best runner was junior Caleb Rivers, who was also second in 16 minutes, 45.3 seconds. Junior Owen Doerner also had a top-15 finish, placing 12th in 17:59.2.
The girls were third with 84 points, paced by Josie Howard in ninth (21:36.1). Morrice’s Hayley Lademann rounded out the top 10 in 21:37.
VOLLEYBALL
Hornets reach silver
semis at Williamston
WILLIAMSTON — New Lothrop overcame a rough start Saturday, going 0-2-1 in pool play before advancing to the silver bracket semifinals at the Williamston Tournament.
New Lothrop split with St. Johns (25-21, 9-25) and lost to Centreville (15-25, 20-25) and Grant (24-26, 10-25). In bracket play the Hornets beat Charlotte 25-21, 18-25, 15-11 before falling to Tecumseh 22-25, 25-27.
Kailey Wendling had 24 kills, 30 digs and 18 assists for the Hornets. Emma Bruff led the team in digs with 43 and Carley Martin and Kerra Hinrichs co-led the team in blocks with three.
Durand competes at Millington
MILLINGTON — Durand won its first match of bracket play Saturday at the Millington Tournament before bowing out to the host Cardinals.
Durand went 0-3 in pool play falling to Saginaw Heritage (9-25, 20-25) Millington (23-25, 22-250 and Reese (20-25, 17-25).
In bracket play the Railroaders beat St. Louis 26-24, 26-24 before losing again to Millington, 24-26, 21-25.
Durand’s Riley Vandendries led the team with 11 kills and Clara Henry had 17 assists. MacKenzie Pancheck recorded four blocks and Alivia Gilson had 92 digs.
