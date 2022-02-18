ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie did what it needed to do Friday, downing the Mt. Morris Panthers 81-63 to stay one game ahead of Chesaning in the MMAC standings at 11-1 (15-1 overall.)
The Marauders didn’t winning any quarter by more than six points, but O-E was in control throughout the game, which only saw one lead change.
Senior Dylan Carman led the Marauders with 21 points, with Axel Newell and Clay Wittenberg joining him in the double-digit club with 14 and 13, respectively.
Ovid-Elsie spent a lot of time living at the line, taking 35 free throws, but made only 62.9% of them.
Ovid-Elsie Scoring: Braxton Stenger 2 2-6 6, Axel Newell 4 5-6 14, Jacob Tomasek 4 1-2 9, Adam Barton 2 2-2 7, Dylan Carman 7 2-4 21, Alex Eichenberg 1 0-0 3, Clay Wittenberg 4 5-9 13, Logan Thompson 1 5-6 8. Totals 25 22-35 81.
Durand 77, LakeVille 38
DURAND — Durand started and finished strong in a 77-38 home win over Otisville LakeVille on Friday.
The Railroaders sprinted to a 16-5 lead after one quarter, and where even more gung-ho near the finish line, winning 24-7 in the fourth.
Gabe Lynn was Durand’s leading point-man, scoring an even 20 on 50% shooting from the field. He also had seven assists and five rebounds. Dylan McDonald contributed 11 points, and Carson LePage scored 10 to go with four steals.
Durand improved to 11-6 overall and 8-5 in the MMAC with the win.
Durand Scoring: Austin Kelley 2 4-4 8, Mason Wells 1 2-2 5, Alexander Bruni 1 0-2 2, Gabe Lynn 7 3-5 20, Carson LePage 3 1-2 10, Markell Tate 2 0-0 4, Mason Pancheck 2 0-0 5, Jaxon Smith 1 0-0 2, Evan Samson 3 3-9 9, Dylan McDonald 5 0-0 11. Totals 27 14-25 77
Chesaning 69, Montrose 54
CHESANING — Chesaning won its sixth straight game Friday, topping Montrose 69-54 to keep its hopes at a share of the MMAC crown alive.
“From start to finish tonight we executed really well,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “We are very proud of the effort and unselfishness these guys play with every day.”
Unselfishness was evident in Chesaning’s balanced scoring. Lucas Powell led the way with 16 points, but Reese Greenfelder was right behind with 15. Mason Struck had 13 and Brady Coon contributed 10.
The win gives Chesaning a record of 14-4 overall and 11-2 in the MMAC. The team sits one game behind Ovid-Elsie. The Indians return to action on Wednesday, hosting Lake Fenton in nonconference play.
Chesaning Scoring: Lucas Powell 16, Reese Greenfelder 15, Mason Struck 13, Brady Coon 10, Jaylen Anderson 7, Eli Escamilla 4, Tyler Sager 3, Evan List 1. Total 69.
New Lothrop 77, Byron 54
BYRON — Thanks to what New Lothrop coach Brady Simons called, “our best offensive game of the year,” the Hornets found themselves big winners on the road, besting Byron 77-54 on Friday.
New Lothrop got a tremendous one-two scoring punch from Ty Kohlmann and Ryan Heslip, who went for 25 and 17 points, respectively. Joe Bitterman and Jordan Belmer had 11 each.
James Miller did his best to help Byron keep up, but his 22 points weren’t enough.
New Lothrop edged back above .500 at 8-7 (7-5 MMAC) with the win. Byron fell to 4-12 overall and 4-9.
New Lothrop Scoring: Ty Kohlmann 8 6-6 25, Ryan Heslip 7 0-0 17, Joe Bitterman 4 0-0 11, Jordan Belmer 3 4-4 11, Cannon Cromwell 3 1-2 7, Greg Henderson 0 3-4 3, Zack Graves 1 0-0 2, Max Spencer 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 15-18 77.
Byron Scoring: Justin Frye 7, James Miller 22, Mitchell Morrow 8, Trevor Ritter 8, Owen Thomas 9. Totals 17 17-21 54.
Laingsburg 76, Saranac 28
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg notched its most lopsided win of the season on Friday, obliterating Saranac 76-28 at home.
The Wolfpack’s Eli Woodruff led all scorers with 16 points. Zander Woodruff had 13. Ethan West 10.
The win gives Laingsburg a 9-5 overall record. The team is 9-3 in the CMAC.
Next up for the Wolfpack is a trip to Leslie, to play the Blackhawks.
