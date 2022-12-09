CHESANING — Junior Caden Earl and senior Grant Kerry each stormed to a pair of individual victories and the Corunna boys varsity swimming team defeated Chesaning, 104-63, to open the season Thursday night.
Earl won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes 36.25 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:10.09 while Kerry sprinted to wins in the 50 free (23.70) and the 100 free (57.15).
While Kerry is an upperclassman, Corunna sports nine freshman swimmers out of 15 this season.
“My favorite part of tonight was cheering on our freshman,” Kerry said. “I thought it was really fun being able to cheer them on in all of their events and this is the first time I’ve been able to watch them swim.”
Corunna won 9 of the 11 events at the Chesaning Middle School pool.
Corunna head coach Camron Nellis said he has a young team but they came of age Thursday.
“I think with as many freshman as we have, this was exactly what we needed to start the season,” Nellis said. “It was the best first meet we’ve had in a while … I’m pretty excited to see what we can do this season.”
One of the Cavalier freshman is Pablo Chandler, who won the 500 freestyle in 6:37.15, some 52 seconds better than his nearest competitor.
“The 500 is definitely my favorite,” Chandler said. “Because I do cross country in the fall and I like doing the longer events in the pool and I think it definitely helps me.”
Cavalier freshman Nolan Carr won the 200 freestyle in 2:16.0 with Chandler finishing second.
“Probably my highlight was the 200 tonight and I PR’d in that race,” Carr said.
Gabriel Aldrich of Corunna won the 100 backstroke (1:25.37).
Chesaning won the first event of the night, the 200 medley relay, as Gwen Maike, Emiliee Harris, Levi Maier and Caleb Chalco splashed first in 2:16.96. That was nearly 4 seconds ahead of the Cavaliers.
Maier — a standout at Chesaning in track and field and cross country — also won the 100 breastroke by less than a second over Corunna adversary Nolan Carr. Maier touched the wall in 1:19.06 while Carr finished in 1:19.88.
“Swimming is obviously not my sport,” Maier said. “But I kind of like those close races. You can just tell, whoever wins just wants it more. I like that.”
Corunna ruled the 200 free relay with Earl, Aldrich, Carr and Kerry (1:45.23).
Too, the Cavaliers fronted the 400 free relay with Kerry, Earl, Collin Cravin and Carr (4:11.12).
Kerry, a state qualifier in the 50-free last season, will be a key swimmer this season for the Cavaliers, said Nellis.
Chesaning’s Corbin Walker captured a pair of second-place finishes behind Kerry in the 50 and 100 freestyle races but still clocked strong times of 27.03 and 1:03.44, respectively.
“There’s a great deal of sportsmanship in swimming and I just love being out here,” Walker said. “I think everybody else would say the same.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.