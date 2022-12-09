Caden Earl

Caden Earl of Corunna is shown winning the 100-yard butterfly during a dual-meet vs. Chesaning Thursday at Chesaning. Earl won in 1:10.09 and the Cavaliers collected a season-opening 104-63 victory.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

CHESANING — Junior Caden Earl and senior Grant Kerry each stormed to a pair of individual victories and the Corunna boys varsity swimming team defeated Chesaning, 104-63, to open the season Thursday night.

Earl won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes 36.25 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:10.09 while Kerry sprinted to wins in the 50 free (23.70) and the 100 free (57.15).

