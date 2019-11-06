VOLLEYBALL: Wolfpack fall in districts

DANSVILLE — Just minutes into the first set there was a feeling the first-round Division 3 district match Tuesday between Laingsburg and Stockbridge had the potential to go the distance.
The rallies were long, play at the net was aggressive and it was a back-and-forth battle. Unfortunately for the Wolfpack, things didn’t break their way in the end as Laingsburg fell 24-26, 11-25, 25-21, 25-22, 10-15.
“It was a great game,” Laingsburg’s head coach JJ Strieff siad. “We battled back after being down two games and almost pulled it out, so I am happy for the way they played — just not happy with the result.”
While the first set was close, it looked like the Wolfpack might get swept after they dropped the second 25-11 and fell behind 7-1 to start the third. But after a timeout from Strieff, the Wolfpack woke up and came back to within a point to make it 18-17.
After surviving another Stockbridge run, the Wolfpack pulled away and won the third set, 25-21.
Strieff credited his team’s energy and grit as the catalysts for the turnaround.
“They realized they could do better and they dug their heels in and gave more energy and made a few of those (effort) plays that make a difference,” he said.
Laingsburg was able to carry the momentum into the fourth set where it staved off multiple Stockbridge runs to force a fifth set.
The fifth ended up playing out just like the first. While Stockbridge struck first, the teams were neck-and-neck until the first timeout, which saw the Wolfpack down 9-7.
Soon after the timeout, the Panthers went on a hot streak off the serve and didn’t look back. By the time Laingsburg got the ball back, they were down 14-8 and only scored two more points before Stockbridge closed things out.
Despite the loss, Strieff was happy with the season as a whole.
“We had a great year,” Strieff said. “We didn’t win a ton but we had fun, nobody got injured, so I can’t complain about that at all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.