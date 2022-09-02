CORUNNA — Corunna’s Wyatt Bower rushed for 217 yards and two TDs and also intercepted three Pinckney passes Thursday.
But the junior quarterback/defensive back saved his two most important plays for the final four minutes of the Cavaliers’ come-from-behind 35-28 victory on Military Appreciation Night.
Corunna clung to a 28-21 lead with Pinckney facing a third-and-13 from its own 49 with 3:58 left when Bower skied for his third pick of the night, grabbing a Brady Raymond pass and returning it to the Cavalier 41.
“It was good and I read the ball,” Bower said. “I just had to make a play so I made a play.”
Moments later, the Cavs faced a third-and-2 at their own 49 when Bower, taking the ball from the pistol formation, kept the ball himself and raced down the right sideline for a 51-yard touchdown run.
“I was expecting to get the first down,” Bower said. “But we ended up getting more.”
Corunna took a 35-21 lead on the play before Pinckney scored late with 40 seconds left on a 21-yard pass. The Cavaliers recovered the ensuing onside kick as Brayden Bukovick sealed the victory by pouncing on the ball.
Corunna head coach Steve Herrick said his squad showed tremendous character in coming back from a 21-7 deficit in the second quarter.
“The kids made some plays and we overcame a lot tonight,” Herrick said. “Pinckney is a good football team and they got after it and jumped out on us. You know we have some injury things we are kind of playing through right now. We’ve got a lot of kids who are dinged up. We’re just trying to move our pieces around and do what we can do. You know their coach said the truth. He said, ‘Your kids have heart.’ And we do. Our kids have heart and they like to hit people and get after it. And they never believe they are out of it.”
It did look bleak for Corunna when Pinckney scored three straight touchdowns in the first half — getting a 59-yard quarterback keeper TD from Raymond, a 1-yard plunge from Ethan Vanover and a 6-yard scoring run from Raymond with 5:49 left in the first half.
Corunna, which scored the first points of the game on Parker Isham’s 11-yard run, showed their explosiveness by tacking on two TDs in a span of 33 seconds before the half was through to cut the lead to 21-20.
Isham’s found the end zone again on a 2-yard with 37 seconds left in the half. After Bower came up with a critical interception and returned it to the Pinckney 31, magic happened again. Bower rolled to his right and heaved a strike to the right corner of the end to his twin brother Tarick Bower, who hauled in the toss on a gimpy leg with four seconds to go.
“He’s been struggling with a hamstring and so he didn’t play much tonight but he (Tarick) came in and I knew we were going to do it,” Wyatt Bower said. “I was waiting for him to get open and I put it right in the corner for him.”
The two quick scores seemed to energize the Cavaliers, Herrick said.
“It gave us a little momentum going in and just kind of woke us up a little bit,” Herrick said. “Parker Isham ran hard all night and it was indicative of our entire team. I’m not sure what his stats were. And Wyatt Bower, he’s obviously a dynamic playmaker and we’re fortunate to have him on our football team.”
Wyatt Bower scored on an 11-yard TD run with 4:40 left in the third quarter. The junior’s two-point pass to A.J. Brieger gave Corunna a 28-21 lead.
Corunna outrushed Pinckney, 392-157, but the Pirates threw for 178 yards to Corunna’s 58. Corunna led in first downs, 23-14, and number of plays, 66-46.
More importantly, Corunna did not turn the ball over.
Wyatt Bower completed 4 of 9 passes. Tarick Bower had one grab for 31 yards, while Bryce Edington had three catches for 27 yards.
Corunna senior linebacker Collin Thompson registered a team-high 11 tackles with five solos and one tackle for loss. Edington and Alan Mrva each had seven tackles.
“I’d say the turning point was when we came out of the locker-room (at halftime) and we all knew we had a game to win,” Thompson said. “On our new home field, everybody dug in and just did their job.”
Pinckney quarterback Raymond completed nine of 19 passes for 178 yards with one TD and three interceptions.
The Pirates fell to 1-1 on the season.
