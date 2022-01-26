DURAND — Gabe Lynn hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Durand past New Lothrop 66-61 Tuesday.
Austin Kelley scored 11 points with four rebounds for the Railroaders, who closed out the game with a 27-18 fourth quarter edge. Alex Bruni scored nine pints and Evan Samson added seven points. Mason Pancheck had four assists.
Durand improved to 8-3 overall and 6-3 in the MMAC.
New Lothrop (4-4, 4-3 MMAC) got 26 points from Ty Kohlmann. Jordan Belmer scored 18 points.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ty Kohlmann 26 points, Jordan Belmer 18, Ryan Heslip 6.
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 2 7-10 11, Alex Bruni 2 5-8 9, Gabe Lynn 23 8 3-4 23, Carson LePage 4 2 0-0 4, Markell Tate 3 1 1-1 3, Mason Pancheck 5 2 0-0 5, Evan Samson 7 3 1-3 7, Dylan McDonald 4 2 0-2 4. Totals 22 17-28 66.
Byron 68, Montrose 63 (OT)
BYRON — Justin Frye scored 28 points and James Miller added 20 points with eight rebounds as Byron edged Montrose 68-63 in overtime Tuesday.
“I was happy we were able to pull off another win tonight,” Byron (4-5, 4-3 MMAC) coach Matt Brown said. “It wasn’t an easy win but my team worked hard and never gave up.”
Frye shot 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and added two blocks and two steals. Miller had three steals and two blocks.
Caden Aldrich recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. He added three assists and three steals. Trevor Ritter pulled down five rebounds.
Montrose slipped to 2-8 overall and 1-7 in the MMAC.
BYRON SCORING: Justin Frye 28 points, James Miller 20, Caden Aldrich 12, Trevor Ritter 6, Mitchell Morrow 2.
Kearsley 51, Corunna 49
GENESEE TWP. — Flint Kearsley edged Corunna 51-49 Tuesday despite Peyton Termeer’s 12 points for the Cavaliers.
A.J. Brieger scored nine points and Wyatt Bower added eight for the Cavaliers (5-4). Corunna had its five-game winning streak snapped.
The Hornets improved to 4-5.
CORUNNA SCORING: Logan Roka 2 0-1 5, Wyatt Bower 4 0-1 8, Dylan Quirk 1 0-0 2, Peyton Termeer 4 2-2 12, Braylon Socia 2 1-3 7, Jaden Edington 3 0-2 6, A.J. Brieger 4 0-0 9. Totals 20 3-9 49.
Bendle 79, Morrice 55
BURTON — Aaron Davis scored 19 points with three assists, but Morrice lost 79-55 to Burton Bendle Tuesday.
Jonah Mosher added 13 points with nine rebounds and three assists for Morrice (3-7). Luke Dutcher scored nine points with five rebounds for the Orioles.
Bendle improved to 6-4 overall thanks to 30 points from Daquan Coleman.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 8 0-0 19, Luke Dutcher 3 2-2 9, Jonah Mosher 6 1-1 13, Travis Farrow 2 1-2 5, Drew McGowan 1 0-0 2, Todd Nanasy 3 0-0 7. Totals 23 4-7 55.
Leslie 50, Perry 36
LESLIE — Perry dropped a 50-36 verdict at Leslie Tuesday.
No details were reported. The loss lowered the Ramblers to 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference. Leslie improved to 5-5 overall and 3-3 in league play.
Holly 59, Owosso 36
HOLLY — Holly turned back Owosso 59-36 Tuesday.
The loss lowered the Trojans to 0-9. Holly improved to 5-5.
No other details were reported.
