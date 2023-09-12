ELSIE — The Ovid-Elsie’s boys tennis team took a major step in repeating as the Mid-Michigan Athletic Conference champion Tuesday.
The Marauders did it by defeating visiting Chesaning, 6-2 — taking advantage of three forfeit victories as the short-handed Indians, with only eight players this season, did not contest No. 3 singles, No. 3 and No. 4 doubles.
The two teams had battled to a 4-4 tie last week earlier at Chesaning High School.
The victory lifted Ovid-Elsie to 4-2-3 overall and 1-0-1 in the underpopulated MMAC.
The league has only three teams this season, and the remaining team is Durand, which does not have a full team either. Ovid-Elsie and Durand still have to square off twice before the league campaign ends.
Chesaning fell to 4-5 overall and 1-1-1 in league play.
Ovid-Elsie’s No. 1 doubles team of Dom Kline and Talan Parsons improved their season record to 7-2 by sweeping Chesaning’s Tyler Metzger and Chaz Slankard, 6-1, 6-1.
“I don’t want to call it too early but technically today we’re conference champions,” Kline said. “We hope to do well at the upcoming regionals this year. Last year we went out with an early exit but we feel we’re a stronger team this season.”
Kline said he and Parsons have competed together a long time in tennis and their chemistry showed Tuesday.
“Talan and I have played together a long time and we mesh well together,” Kline said.
Chesaning won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles Tuesday. At No. 1, Chesaning junior Drew Schirle swept Ovid-Elsie senior Mason Ritenburg 6-3, 6-0. It improved Shirle’s season record to 4-3.
Schirle said he had defeated Ritenburg earlier this season but Tuesday’s tussle was a bit tougher.
“He definitely played better and I didn’t play as well as I did last time,” Schirle said. “I definitely should of let a few shots go out but I hit them. My backhand was probably a little better (than the forehand).”
“Drew is pretty athletic and he has great eye coordination and he’s very steady,” said Chesaning coach Dave Gasper. “He’s been playing tennis since he was a little boy. He went to the state meet a few years ago.”
Ritenburg said the weather conditions were not quite ideal.
“The wind was changing a lot and it was hard to get my swing going changing sides with the way the wind was,” Ritenburg said. “I had a pretty rough day today.”
In the longest and most competitive match of the day, Chesaning also won at No. 2 singles. Southpaw Jeff Erickson defeated senior Bruce Thornton 6-7 (tiebreaker 4-7), 6-4, 10-5.
Erickson said he was able to turn things around after the first set loss.
“It was my serves, yes,” Erickson said.
Ovid-Elsie sophomore Gavin Chadwick won unopposed at No. 3 singles while Marauder freshman Kohl Brown won 6-3, 6-1 at fourth singles over Matthew Specht.
The Marauders were also victorious at No. 2 doubles as Jackson Custer and Gunner McCreery topped Brad Hall and Sterling Tomac 6-1, 6-0.
Tate Kline and Austin Manchester won unopposed at No. 3 doubles while Easton Clark and Byron Odenbaugh won unopposed at No. 4 doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.