ELSIE — The Ovid-Elsie’s boys tennis team took a major step in repeating as the Mid-Michigan Athletic Conference champion Tuesday.

The Marauders did it by defeating visiting Chesaning, 6-2 — taking advantage of three forfeit victories as the short-handed Indians, with only eight players this season, did not contest No. 3 singles, No. 3 and No. 4 doubles.

