Owosso football coach Pringle retires

OWOSSO — Owosso varsity head football coach Devin Pringle, who has coached the Trojans the past five seasons, has announced his retirement.
Pringle went 7-36 at Owosso, including a 3-6 mark this past fall, his best season in the five-year stint. Owosso’s victories came against Kelloggsville (49-28), Clio (52-8) and Adrian (33-7).
Pringle, when contacted by The Argus-Press by text message, confirmed Saturday that he is retiring from coaching and teaching.
“Been 33 years, time for my next chapter,” he said. “I just sat down with my wife and we had a conversation about how we wanted to go on to the next chapter in our life and I decided that this was the time to do it. I’m excited for that, but by the same token, it’s been 33 years of getting ready for school and football season and baseball season.”
Pringle said Owosso is starting to show positive signs in the football program.
“I’m very excited for the future,” Pringle said. “Last year, we didn’t have a kid in high school who had won an eighth-grade football game. So last year, all four of our classes were 0-6 in eighth-grade football. This last year, our seventh grade football team had a winning record, our eighth-grade football team had a winning record and our JV football team had a winning record for the third time in a row. And we won the most games we’ve ever won at the varsity for the last eight to 10 years. I think things are on the upswing and I think sustained success is right around the corner.”
Owosso went 0-9 for three straight seasons from 2015-2017, with Pringle at the helm during the 2017 season. The team went 1-8 in both 2013 and again in 2014.
Pringle’s teaching career has taken him to several different locations, including Eaton Rapids, Greenville, Carson City-Crystal and Lansing Waverly. He was also the high school principal at CC-C and coach football at Haslett.
“I spent a lot of time at a lot of different places,” Pringle said.
Owosso High School’s athletic website posted a message Saturday, saying “Owosso athletics is looking for your feedback as we get set to conduct interviews for varsity head football coach.”
Pringle was officially hired as Owosso’s varsity football coach in January of 2017, succeeding Bryan Carpenter. Pringle also coached at Lansing Waverly and served three stint as head coach at Carson City-Crystal.
Pringle coached at Carson City-Crystal from 1996 to 1999 with a 16-23 record, including a 9-3 campaign in 1999. He coached at the school again for one season in 2006, going 2-7. Then, Pringle coached one final time at Carson City from 2013-2015. In 2013, Pringle led the Eagles to a 10-1 season which included a perfect regular season.
CHESANING ALSO
SEEKING COACH
Chesaning High School’s athletics website has also indicated it is seeking a head football coach for next season.
John Mimranek had coached the Indians for the past six seasons. He was hired in 2016 and coached Chesaning to a composite record of 18-35 mark. Mimranek did not have a winning season in that time frame. His best seasons were 4-5 campaigns in 2017 and again this past fall.
