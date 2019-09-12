MONTROSE — Kailey Wendling had 11 kills and 10 aces to pace New Lothrop to a five-set win (23-25, 25-13, 20-25, 25-12, 15-8) Tuesday over Montrose.
Brianna Kline added 10 kills and 10 digs for the Hornets (3-4-1, 1-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
Anna Johnson had 10 kills, 19 assists and 11 digs to go with seven aces.
Emma Bruff had 26 digs on defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.